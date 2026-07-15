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Circus Aktie 131725919 / DE000A2YN355

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16.07.2026 01:01:23

EQS-Adhoc: Circus Adjusts FY2026 Financial Guidance; Sharpens Focus on Operational Scalability

Circus
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Circus SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Other
Circus Adjusts FY2026 Financial Guidance; Sharpens Focus on Operational Scalability

16-Jul-2026 / 01:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Circus Adjusts FY2026 Financial Guidance; Sharpens Focus on Operational Scalability

Munich, July 16, 2026 – Circus SE (GSIN: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1) today announces an adjustment to its FY2026 financial guidance, reflecting a strategic reallocation of deployments and growth into FY2027 as the company sharpens its focus on system unit economics to accelerate the path to profitable growth.

The company's executive and supervisory board has decided to moderate the pace of new deployments in FY2026 in order to strengthen the reliability and autonomy of its operational ecosystem beyond its AI-robotic systems at the core — from ingredient supply chain to daily system operator engagement times and AI-robots maintenance. This decision reflects Circus' assessment that the operational effort and cost required for onboarding, integration, and ongoing service of each system have not yet scaled in line with its planned unit economics.

Revenue guidance for FY2026 is adjusted to EUR 5.2 million (prior year: EUR 1.6 million), from the previously communicated range of EUR 44 to 55 million (published November 2025). The adjustment reflects a shift of deployments originally planned for H2 2026 into FY2027, as growth had been significantly backloaded to the second half of the year. 2026.

For FY2026, the company will focus on selected core customer deployments with high growth potential in the institutional and defence sectors, including its Ukrainian market entry.

EBITDA guidance is adjusted to approximately EUR -17 million (prior year: EUR -18.8 million), from the previously communicated range of EUR -6 to -8 million (published November 2025). The wider negative EBITDA reflects the absence of revenue and margin contribution from deployments shifting into FY2027, combined with continued elevated R&D investment.

Circus continues to direct this investment toward its autonomous AI-robotics systems portfolio across defence and institutional sectors, further supply chain automation, and proprietary ingredient system development with partners, in support of its mid-term goal of full ecosystem autonomy and profitable unit growth.

The Company remains funded to sustain this investment and to cover the shift in rollout timing towards FY2027. The Executive Board will provide further detail at the Q2 Operational Update on July 16, 2026.

IR CONTACT

Elena Coles
Head of Investor Relations
Circus SE

Email: ir@circus-group.com
Website: www.circus-group.com

 



End of Inside Information

16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Circus SE
Taunusstrasse 21
80807 München
Germany
E-mail: ir@circus-group.com
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
ISIN: DE000A2YN355
WKN: A2YN35
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 98450020CA9F13FUED64
EQS News ID: 2366566

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2366566  16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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