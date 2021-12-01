SMI 12’160 -0.5%  SPI 15’533 -0.6%  Dow 34’484 -1.9%  DAX 15’100 -1.2%  Euro 1.0433 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’063 -1.1%  Gold 1’788 0.7%  Bitcoin 52’432 0.0%  Dollar 0.9205 0.2%  Öl 71.5 1.3% 
01.12.2021 07:01:18

EQS-Adhoc: Cicor successfully closes the acquisition of Axis Electronics Ltd. - Capital increase from authorized capital

Cicor successfully closes the acquisition of Axis Electronics Ltd. - Capital increase from authorized capital

01-Dec-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Bronschhofen, December 01, 2021 - Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) announces today that the acquisition of 100% of the shares of the UK-based Axis Electronics Ltd. (Axis) has been successfully closed.

Cicor will integrate Axis into the global engineering and manufacturing network of the Electronic Solutions Division and thereby further strengthen Axis' advantages. This will increase Cicor's market share in the UK and across Europe. The acquisition will increase Cicor Group's sales by approximately 15% on an annualized basis and result in a sustainable increase in EBITDA margin already starting in 2022. In the actual financial year 2021, the acquisition of Axis will contribute approximately CHF 2 to 3 million to Cicor's annual sales.

With the acquisition of Axis, Cicor Group strengthens one of its strategic target markets and becomes one of the top 5 EMS providers in the aerospace and defence sector in Europe. The continuity for the long-standing blue-chip customer base will be ensured by the continued operation of the Bedford site and the inclusion of all 180 employees.

In direct relation to the acquisition of Axis, Cicor carried out a capital increase from authorized capital on November 30, 2021. The newly issued 167,450 shares with a nominal value of CHF 10 each are part of the financing of the purchase price. As a result of the capital increase, Cicor's share capital increases from currently CHF 29,020,920 by CHF 1,674,500 to CHF 30,695,420.

Contact:
Alexander Hagemann
CEO
Tel. +41 71 913 73 00    
Email: media@cicor.com


Patric Schoch
CFO
Tel. +41 71 913 73 00
Email: media@cicor.com

Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland

The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the electronics industry. With about 2200 employees at eleven production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor sup-plies customized products and services from design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.


Language: English
Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd
c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
Phone: +41719137300
Fax: +41719137301
E-mail: info@cicor.com
Internet: www.cicor.com
ISIN: CH0008702190
Valor: 870219
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
