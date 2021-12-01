EQS-Adhoc: Cicor successfully closes the acquisition of Axis Electronics Ltd. - Capital increase from authorized capital

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Mergers & Acquisitions

Cicor successfully closes the acquisition of Axis Electronics Ltd. - Capital increase from authorized capital



01-Dec-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Bronschhofen, December 01, 2021 - Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) announces today that the acquisition of 100% of the shares of the UK-based Axis Electronics Ltd. (Axis) has been successfully closed. Cicor will integrate Axis into the global engineering and manufacturing network of the Electronic Solutions Division and thereby further strengthen Axis' advantages. This will increase Cicor's market share in the UK and across Europe. The acquisition will increase Cicor Group's sales by approximately 15% on an annualized basis and result in a sustainable increase in EBITDA margin already starting in 2022. In the actual financial year 2021, the acquisition of Axis will contribute approximately CHF 2 to 3 million to Cicor's annual sales.



With the acquisition of Axis, Cicor Group strengthens one of its strategic target markets and becomes one of the top 5 EMS providers in the aerospace and defence sector in Europe. The continuity for the long-standing blue-chip customer base will be ensured by the continued operation of the Bedford site and the inclusion of all 180 employees.



In direct relation to the acquisition of Axis, Cicor carried out a capital increase from authorized capital on November 30, 2021. The newly issued 167,450 shares with a nominal value of CHF 10 each are part of the financing of the purchase price. As a result of the capital increase, Cicor's share capital increases from currently CHF 29,020,920 by CHF 1,674,500 to CHF 30,695,420. Contact:

Alexander Hagemann

CEO

Tel. +41 71 913 73 00

Email: media@cicor.com

Patric Schoch

CFO

Tel. +41 71 913 73 00

Email: media@cicor.com Cicor Management AG

Gebenloostrasse 15

9552 Bronschhofen

Switzerland The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the electronics industry. With about 2200 employees at eleven production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor sup-plies customized products and services from design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.

