|
03.11.2023 19:04:20
EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Management Board resolves package of measures for substantial realignment of keyboard switch business
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cherry SE: Management Board resolves package of measures for substantial realignment of keyboard switch business
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Munich, November 3, 2023 – The Management Board of Cherry SE (ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9) today decided on concrete measures to substantially realign the keyboard switch business along the entire value chain in order to restore the profitability of this business unit.
The package of measures resolved by the Management Board includes following individual measures:
- Relocation of the production of MX2 switches for use in Cherry Partner products in the international market to an external production partner in China for contract manufacturing
- Expansion of the company's own sites in Auerbach and Zhuhai into global innovation centers
- Adjustment of global organizational size from current 455 full-time equivalents to approximately 350 effective March 30, 2024
The implementation of the measures is intended to increase international competitiveness in all business areas across the entire product portfolio and to tap annual savings and earnings improvement potential of around EUR 10 to 15 million.
In order to implement the measures, total expenses of around EUR 20 million are expected in the fiscal year 2023. The amount mainly comprises the socially responsible reduction of jobs and external costs totaling around EUR 11 million (cash-effective in the fiscal year 2024) as well as impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and inventories of around EUR 9 million (non-cash).
Based on the current planning status, the expected total expense of EUR 20 million has an EBITDA impact of a partial amount of EUR 14 million. This partial amount will be adjusted as a non-recurring non-operating special item and therefore has no impact on the Company's current forecast for the adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2023 of around 10%.
The definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin can be found on page 27 of Cherry SE's Annual Report 2022, which is available at https://ir.cherry.de/.
Notifying person: Dr. Mathias Dähn, (CFO)
-------------------------------
Disclaimer:
This publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Cherry SE and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described herein as a result of factors affecting Cherry SE, such as changes in general economic conditions and the competitive environment, capital market risks, foreign exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, as well as changes in international and national laws and regulations, particularly with respect to tax laws and regulations. Cherry SE assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.
This publication contains supplementary financial measures (not specifically identified in relevant accounting frameworks) that are, or may be, so-called alternative performance measures. For purposes of evaluating Cherry's financial condition and results of operations, these supplemental financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial ratios used can be found in Cherry SE's Annual Reports, which are available at https://ir.cherry.de/.
-------------------------------
About Cherry
Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, e-sports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.
Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and employs over 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.
More information is available online at: https://cherry.de/
Contact:
Dr. Kai Holtmann
Investor Relations
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich, Germany
Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany
T +49 (0)175-1971503
F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900
E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de
End of Inside Information
03-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cherry SE
|Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
|80331 Munich
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CRRN9
|WKN:
|A3CRRN
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1765185
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1765185 03-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu CHERRY
Analysen zu CHERRY
Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Ein Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage
Wie ist die aktuelle Lage am Markt? Wo liegen die Schwierigkeiten für Aktien und wie sieht es bei Krypto und Rohstoffen aus?
Darüber gibt Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin Einblicke im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|31.10.23
|Schroders: Drei wichtige Fragen zu Anleiheinvestitionen
|25.10.23
|Schroders: Infografik: Was ist ein Co-Investment?
|17.10.23
|Schroders: Was ist Impact Investing und wie passt es in ein institutionelles Portfolio?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten lindern Zinssorgen: SMI schliesst knapp im Minus -- DAX letztlich höher -- Wall Street stärker -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus - Feiertag in Japan
Vor dem Wochenende schloss der heimische Aktienmarkt minimal leichter, während der deutsche Leitindex weiter anstieg. An den US-Börsen geht es auch am Freitag weiter aufwärts. Am Freitag legten die Börsen in Fernost zu, in Japan fand kein Handel statt.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}