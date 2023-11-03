EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Management Board resolves package of measures for substantial realignment of keyboard switch business

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'580 -0.1%  SPI 13'895 0.0%  Dow 34'141 0.9%  DAX 15'189 0.3%  Euro 0.9643 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'175 0.1%  Gold 1'995 0.5%  Bitcoin 31'034 -1.9%  Dollar 0.8981 -0.9%  Öl 85.3 -2.0% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swisscom874251Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Fans warten gespannt auf Cybertruck: Das verrät der VIN-Decoder über Teslas Elektro-Pickup
KW 44: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Nestlé, dormakaba & Co.: Darum trennen sich so viele Schweizer Unternehmen von ihren Mitarbeitern
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nach starkem ersten Halbjahr 2023: Norwegischer Staatsfonds erleidet im dritten Quartal Milliardenverlust
Suche...
0% Kommission

CHERRY Aktie [Valor: 112129002 / ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.11.2023 19:04:20

EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Management Board resolves package of measures for substantial realignment of keyboard switch business

finanzen.net zero CHERRY-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

CHERRY
2.63 EUR -7.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cherry SE: Management Board resolves package of measures for substantial realignment of keyboard switch business

03-Nov-2023 / 19:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cherry SE: Management Board resolves package of measures for substantial realignment of keyboard switch business

Munich, November 3, 2023 – The Management Board of Cherry SE (ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9) today decided on concrete measures to substantially realign the keyboard switch business along the entire value chain in order to restore the profitability of this business unit.

The package of measures resolved by the Management Board includes following individual measures:

- Relocation of the production of MX2 switches for use in Cherry Partner products in the international market to an external production partner in China for contract manufacturing

- Expansion of the company's own sites in Auerbach and Zhuhai into global innovation centers

- Adjustment of global organizational size from current 455 full-time equivalents to approximately 350 effective March 30, 2024

The implementation of the measures is intended to increase international competitiveness in all business areas across the entire product portfolio and to tap annual savings and earnings improvement potential of around EUR 10 to 15 million.

In order to implement the measures, total expenses of around EUR 20 million are expected in the fiscal year 2023. The amount mainly comprises the socially responsible reduction of jobs and external costs totaling around EUR 11 million (cash-effective in the fiscal year 2024) as well as impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and inventories of around EUR 9 million (non-cash).

Based on the current planning status, the expected total expense of EUR 20 million has an EBITDA impact of a partial amount of EUR 14 million. This partial amount will be adjusted as a non-recurring non-operating special item and therefore has no impact on the Company's current forecast for the adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2023 of around 10%.

The definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin can be found on page 27 of Cherry SE's Annual Report 2022, which is available at https://ir.cherry.de/.

Notifying person: Dr. Mathias Dähn, (CFO)

-------------------------------

Disclaimer:

This publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Cherry SE and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described herein as a result of factors affecting Cherry SE, such as changes in general economic conditions and the competitive environment, capital market risks, foreign exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, as well as changes in international and national laws and regulations, particularly with respect to tax laws and regulations. Cherry SE assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

This publication contains supplementary financial measures (not specifically identified in relevant accounting frameworks) that are, or may be, so-called alternative performance measures. For purposes of evaluating Cherry's financial condition and results of operations, these supplemental financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial ratios used can be found in Cherry SE's Annual Reports, which are available at https://ir.cherry.de/.

 

-------------------------------

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, e-sports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and employs over 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: https://cherry.de/

Contact:

Dr. Kai Holtmann

Investor Relations

Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich, Germany

Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany

T +49 (0)175-1971503

F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900

E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de



End of Inside Information

03-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
WKN: A3CRRN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1765185

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1765185  03-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1765185&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu CHERRY

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Ein Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage
Wie ist die aktuelle Lage am Markt? Wo liegen die Schwierigkeiten für Aktien und wie sieht es bei Krypto und Rohstoffen aus?
Darüber gibt Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin Einblicke im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:06 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Infineon, Nvidia
09:20 Marktüberblick: Fallende Renditen treiben Aktienmärkte an
08:41 SMI setzt Erholung fort
08:00 Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV
07:21 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Am Volumenmaximum
02.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
02.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt nach Fed-Sitzung auf 36.000 Dollar – Anleger hoffen auf Zinsgipfel
02.11.23 Porsche auf der Überholspur
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'050.00 18.60
Short 11'217.25 13.92 9VSSMU
Short 11'635.32 8.96 GNSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'579.67 03.11.2023 17:31:28
Long 10'142.90 19.77 3SSMZU
Long 9'917.89 13.92 SYSSMU
Long 9'492.38 8.89 CWSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CHERRY 2.63 -7.88% CHERRY

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Rekordhöhen: Darum raten Experten derzeit vom Goldkauf ab
180-Grad-Wende: Darum raten Experten jetzt zum Wechsel von Ethereum zu Bitcoin
PayPal-Aktie stärker: PayPal steigert Umsatz
Nestlé, dormakaba & Co.: Darum trennen sich so viele Schweizer Unternehmen von ihren Mitarbeitern
Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank Fed hält an Zinspause fest - Tür für Erhöhung bleibt aber offen
Geberit-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Geberit steigert Profitabilität trotz Umsatzrückgang
Swiss Re-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet: Swiss Re erzielt Milliardengewinn dank steigender Kapitalerträge
Weshalb der Eurokurs seine Gewinne wieder abgibt - zum Franken erholt
Nikola-Aktie letztlich dennoch deutlich fester: Tesla-Rivale Nikola macht mehr Verlust
Bundesrat: SNB schliesst weitere Zinserhöhungen nicht aus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit