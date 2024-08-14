Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
14.08.2024 23:53:13

EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Successful Completion of Private Placement of the Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved on August 14, 2024

CHAPTERS Group
23.80 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
CHAPTERS Group AG: Successful Completion of Private Placement of the Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved on August 14, 2024

14-Aug-2024 / 23:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The private placement of the capital increase resolved on August 14, 2024, excluding subscription rights by issuing new shares was successfully completed in the amount of 3,438,322 new shares. The subscription price was 24.70 Euro per new share, resulting in gross proceeds of 84.9 million Euro.
Subject to the registration in the Commercial Register, the share capital increases from 19,547,705.00 Euro to 22,986,027.00 Euro.


End of Inside Information

14-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ir@chaptersgroup.com
Internet: www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1968357

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1968357  14-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

