EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Successful Completion of Private Placement of the Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved on August 14, 2024

CHAPTERS Group AG

CHAPTERS Group AG: Successful Completion of Private Placement of the Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved on August 14, 2024



14-Aug-2024 / 23:53 CET/CEST

The private placement of the capital increase resolved on August 14, 2024, excluding subscription rights by issuing new shares was successfully completed in the amount of 3,438,322 new shares. The subscription price was 24.70 Euro per new share, resulting in gross proceeds of 84.9 million Euro.

Subject to the registration in the Commercial Register, the share capital increases from 19,547,705.00 Euro to 22,986,027.00 Euro.

