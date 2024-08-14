|
14.08.2024 23:53:13
EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Successful Completion of Private Placement of the Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved on August 14, 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
The private placement of the capital increase resolved on August 14, 2024, excluding subscription rights by issuing new shares was successfully completed in the amount of 3,438,322 new shares. The subscription price was 24.70 Euro per new share, resulting in gross proceeds of 84.9 million Euro.
Subject to the registration in the Commercial Register, the share capital increases from 19,547,705.00 Euro to 22,986,027.00 Euro.
End of Inside Information
14-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|Falkenried 29
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
|E-mail:
|ir@chaptersgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.chaptersgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1968357
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1968357 14-Aug-2024 CET/CEST