EQS-Adhoc: Changes to the Supervisory Board of Vienna Insurance Group

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vienna Insurance GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Changes to the Supervisory Board of Vienna Insurance Group



31-Jan-2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Günter Geyer today informed that he will no longer be available as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) after his current mandate expires. His term of office ends on 24 May 2024 with the Annual General Meeting resolving on the 2023 financial year.

Günter Geyer has played a key role in the development of Vienna Insurance Group as the leading insurance group in Central- and Eastern Europe.

The election of the new Chair of the Supervisory Board will take place at the constituent Supervisory Board meeting following the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2024.





