EQS-Adhoc: Change in the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adler Group S.A

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’644 0.1%  SPI 15’522 0.2%  Dow 44’755 -0.2%  DAX 19’262 -0.2%  Euro 0.9314 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’733 -0.6%  Gold 2’638 0.2%  Bitcoin 84’944 4.2%  Dollar 0.8811 -0.6%  Öl 72.5 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Pierer Mobility41860974Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Optimismus für den US-Aktienmarkt: Goldman Sachs sieht kräftiges Potenzial für S&P 500
Online-Seminar: Angst und Gier als Strategie - mit 30 Minuten am Tag zum Aktien-Erfolg
Ausblick: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Von kommunalen Gebühren bis Reisen: Wo Bitcoin und Ethereum bereits Alltag sind
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Verluste
Suche...

ADLER Aktie [Valor: 28642381 / ISIN: LU1250154413]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.11.2024 18:50:51

EQS-Adhoc: Change in the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adler Group S.A

ADLER
0.38 CHF -19.03%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
Change in the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adler Group S.A

27-Nov-2024 / 18:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014


Change in the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adler Group S.A
 

  • Dr. Karl Reinitzhuber to become new CEO of Adler Group S.A.
  • Current CEO Thierry Beaudemoulin to step down at his own request

Luxembourg, 27 November 2024 – Today, the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A. („Adler Group“) has resolved on a change in the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adler Group.

Dr. Karl Reinitzhuber will take over as CEO of Adler Group as of 1 December 2024. He will succeed Thierry Beaudemoulin, current CEO of Adler Group, who will step down from the Board of Directors and as CEO at his own request with effect from 30 November 2024.


Notifying Person:

Julian Mahlert, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
+49 176 145 690 04
j.mahlert@adler-group.com



End of Inside Information

27-Nov-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2039827

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2039827  27-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2039827&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu ADLER

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten