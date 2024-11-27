|
27.11.2024 18:50:51
EQS-Adhoc: Change in the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adler Group S.A
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Luxembourg, 27 November 2024 – Today, the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A. („Adler Group“) has resolved on a change in the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adler Group.
Dr. Karl Reinitzhuber will take over as CEO of Adler Group as of 1 December 2024. He will succeed Thierry Beaudemoulin, current CEO of Adler Group, who will step down from the Board of Directors and as CEO at his own request with effect from 30 November 2024.
Julian Mahlert, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
End of Inside Information
27-Nov-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2039827
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2039827 27-Nov-2024 CET/CEST