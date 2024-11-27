EQS-Adhoc: Change in the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adler Group S.A

EQS-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adler Group S.A



27-Nov-2024 / 18:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Change in the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adler Group S.A

Dr. Karl Reinitzhuber to become new CEO of Adler Group S.A.

Current CEO Thierry Beaudemoulin to step down at his own request

Luxembourg, 27 November 2024 – Today, the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A. („Adler Group“) has resolved on a change in the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adler Group. Dr. Karl Reinitzhuber will take over as CEO of Adler Group as of 1 December 2024. He will succeed Thierry Beaudemoulin, current CEO of Adler Group, who will step down from the Board of Directors and as CEO at his own request with effect from 30 November 2024.

Notifying Person: Julian Mahlert, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

+49 176 145 690 04

j.mahlert@adler-group.com



End of Inside Information

