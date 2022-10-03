EQS-Adhoc: Change in the chair of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in the chair of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE



03-Oct-2022 / 19:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Bert Habets to become new chairperson of the Executive Board (Group CEO) of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Current Group CEO Rainer Beaujean to leave the Executive Board by mutual agreement Unterföhring, October 3, 2022. Today, the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has resolved on a change in the chair of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Bert Habets will take over as chairperson of the Executive Board (Group CEO) of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE as of November 1, 2022. He has already been involved with ProSiebenSat.1 as a member of the Supervisory Board since May 2022. Bert Habets has in-depth experience in managing global media companies as well as extensive expertise in launching and expanding video streaming services. Rainer Beaujean, current Group CEO of ProSiebenSat.1, has resigned from his office today by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board. Contact:

Stefanie Rupp-Menedetter

Head of Group Communications & Events



ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7 · D-85774 Unterföhring

Phone +49 89 950 725 98

Mobile +49 17 283 527 03



Stefanie.Rupp@prosiebensat1.com Contact:Stefanie Rupp-MenedetterHead of Group Communications & EventsProSiebenSat.1 Media SEMedienallee 7 · D-85774 UnterföhringPhone +49 89 950 725 98Mobile +49 17 283 527 03Stefanie.Rupp@prosiebensat1.com 03-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

