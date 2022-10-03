|
03.10.2022 19:33:52
EQS-Adhoc: Change in the chair of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
EQS-Ad-hoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Unterföhring, October 3, 2022. Today, the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has resolved on a change in the chair of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Bert Habets will take over as chairperson of the Executive Board (Group CEO) of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE as of November 1, 2022. He has already been involved with ProSiebenSat.1 as a member of the Supervisory Board since May 2022. Bert Habets has in-depth experience in managing global media companies as well as extensive expertise in launching and expanding video streaming services. Rainer Beaujean, current Group CEO of ProSiebenSat.1, has resigned from his office today by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board.
Contact:
Stefanie Rupp-Menedetter
Head of Group Communications & Events
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7 · D-85774 Unterföhring
Phone +49 89 950 725 98
Mobile +49 17 283 527 03
Stefanie.Rupp@prosiebensat1.com
