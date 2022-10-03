EQS-Adhoc: Change in the chair of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Aktie
03.10.2022 19:33:52

Change in the chair of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat.1 Media
7.05 CHF -1.02%
EQS-Ad-hoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Change in the chair of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

03-Oct-2022 / 19:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Bert Habets to become new chairperson of the Executive Board (Group CEO) of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
  • Current Group CEO Rainer Beaujean to leave the Executive Board by mutual agreement

Unterföhring, October 3, 2022. Today, the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has resolved on a change in the chair of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Bert Habets will take over as chairperson of the Executive Board (Group CEO) of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE as of November 1, 2022. He has already been involved with ProSiebenSat.1 as a member of the Supervisory Board since May 2022. Bert Habets has in-depth experience in managing global media companies as well as extensive expertise in launching and expanding video streaming services. Rainer Beaujean, current Group CEO of ProSiebenSat.1, has resigned from his office today by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board.

 

Contact:
Stefanie Rupp-Menedetter
Head of Group Communications & Events

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7 · D-85774 Unterföhring
Phone +49 89 950 725 98
Mobile +49 17 283 527 03

Stefanie.Rupp@prosiebensat1.com

03-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 9507-1463
Fax: +49 (0)89 9507-91463
E-mail: Dirk.Voigtlaender@ProSiebenSat1.com
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com
ISIN: DE000PSM7770
WKN: 777117
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1455735

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1455735  03-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

