CGift Aktie [Valor: 32191195 / ISIN: DE000A2AAB74]
EQS-Adhoc: CGift AG appoints Henning Rath and Jan Erik Schulien as new members of the Executive Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: CGift AG / Key word(s): Personnel
CGift AG appoints Henning Rath and Jan Erik Schulien as new members of the Executive Board

15-Jul-2024 / 13:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

 

CGift AG appoints Henning Rath and Jan Erik Schulien as new members of the Executive Board

Hamburg, July 15, 2024 - The Supervisory Board of CGift AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAB74, DE000A289VN8) – in future DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG – has appointed Henning Rath and Jan Erik Schulien as new members of the company's Executive Board. At today's constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Delf Ness was also elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Martin Billhardt as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

 

 



End of Inside Information

15-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CGift AG
Schopenstehl 22
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 679 580-53
Fax: +49 40 679 580-52
E-mail: info@cgift.ag
Internet: www.cgift.ag
ISIN: DE000A2AAB74, DE000A289VN8
WKN: A2AAB7, A289VN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1946399

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1946399  15-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1946399&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

