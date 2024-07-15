|
15.07.2024 13:20:59
EQS-Adhoc: CGift AG appoints Henning Rath and Jan Erik Schulien as new members of the Executive Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CGift AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
CGift AG appoints Henning Rath and Jan Erik Schulien as new members of the Executive Board
Hamburg, July 15, 2024 - The Supervisory Board of CGift AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAB74, DE000A289VN8) – in future DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG – has appointed Henning Rath and Jan Erik Schulien as new members of the company's Executive Board. At today's constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Delf Ness was also elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Martin Billhardt as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CGift AG
|Schopenstehl 22
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 679 580-53
|Fax:
|+49 40 679 580-52
|E-mail:
|info@cgift.ag
|Internet:
|www.cgift.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AAB74, DE000A289VN8
|WKN:
|A2AAB7, A289VN
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1946399
