EQS-Adhoc: CGift AG appoints Henning Rath and Jan Erik Schulien as new members of the Executive Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: CGift AG / Key word(s): Personnel

CGift AG appoints Henning Rath and Jan Erik Schulien as new members of the Executive Board



15-Jul-2024 / 13:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

CGift AG appoints Henning Rath and Jan Erik Schulien as new members of the Executive Board

Hamburg, July 15, 2024 - The Supervisory Board of CGift AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAB74, DE000A289VN8) – in future DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG – has appointed Henning Rath and Jan Erik Schulien as new members of the company's Executive Board. At today's constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Delf Ness was also elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Martin Billhardt as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.