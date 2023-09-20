EQS-Adhoc: CFO Thomas Pleines to depart in 2024, Jessica Nospers appointed as new CFO

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.09.2023 18:13:25

CFO Thomas Pleines to depart in 2024, Jessica Nospers appointed as new CFO

secunet Security Networks
190.68 CHF -13.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Personnel
CFO Thomas Pleines to depart in 2024, Jessica Nospers appointed as new CFO

20-Sep-2023 / 18:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

secunet Security Networks AG: CFO Thomas Pleines to depart in 2024, Jessica Nospers appointed as new CFO

[Essen / Germany, 20 September 2023] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650) hereby announces that Thomas Pleines (59), the current Chief Financial Officer of the company, will leave the Management Board upon expiry of his employment contract on 31 May 2024. Pleines will continue to fulfil his responsibilities on the Management Board until his departure. The Supervisory Board extends its sincere gratitude to Pleines for his long-standing and successful service to the company.

Jessica Nospers (45) will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Pleines. The Supervisory Board has appointed her as a member of the Management Board, effective 1 June 2024. Her contract initially has a term of three years. Nospers brings extensive expertise and experience in financial corporate management and most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer at an international IT provider.

Consequently, the Management Board will consist of Axel Deininger (CEO), Torsten Henn, Dr. Kai Martius, and Jessica Nospers starting from 1 June 2024.

 

Contact

Philipp Gröber
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 201 5454 3937
e-mail: investor.relations@secunet.com

secunet Security Networks AG
Kurfürstenstrasse 58
45138 Essen, Germany
http://www.secunet.com

ISIN: DE0007276503
WKN: 727650
Listed: regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); open market trading in Berlin, Bremen, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart


secunet protection for digital infrastructures

secunet is Germanys leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly connected world, the Companys combination of products and consulting assures resilient digital infrastructures and the utmost protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in fields with particular requirements on security such as cloud computing, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With security solutions from secunet, companies can maintain the highest security standards in digitalisation projects and thus expedite their digital transformation.

Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunets customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed corporations as well as other national and international organisations. The Company was founded in 1997. It is listed on the SDAX and achieved revenues of around 347 million euros in 2022.

secunet is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.

 

Disclaimer

This press release contains predictive statements. Predictive statements are statements that do not describe facts of the past; they also include statements regarding our assumptions and expectations. Any statement in this press release that conveys our intentions, assumptions, expectations or predictions (and the assumptions on which they are based) is a predictive statement. These statements are based on planning, estimates and forecasts that are currently available to the management of secunet Security Networks AG. Predictive statements therefore only apply to the day on which they were made. We assume no obligation to update such statements with regard to new information or future events.



End of Inside Information

20-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: secunet Security Networks AG
Kurfürstenstr. 58
45138 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1227
Fax: +49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1228
E-mail: investor.relations@secunet.com
Internet: www.secunet.com
ISIN: DE0007276503
WKN: 727650
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1730663

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1730663  20-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1730663&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu secunet Security Networks AG

