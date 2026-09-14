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CEWE Stiftung Aktie 61760 / DE0005403901

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14.09.2026 18:18:13

EQS-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE decides to buy back own company shares

CEWE Stiftung
99.31 CHF -0.44%
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EQS-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE decides to buy back own company shares

14-Sep-2026 / 18:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEWE decides to buy back own company shares

Oldenburg, September 14, 2026. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) today resolved to buy back up to 150,000 own shares with a volume of up to 18 million euros via the stock exchange in the period from September 15, 2026 to April 16, 2027. This corresponds to around 2.0 percent of the company's share capital. The buy-back is based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on June 15, 2022 to acquire treasury shares representing a total of up to 10 percent of the capital stock. The treasury shares acquired in this way are to be used for the purposes permitted under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 15, 2022.

Further details will be provided by CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA before and during the program.
 

Notifying person: Axel Weber

Head of Investor Relations
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

email: IR@cewe.de

 

 



End of Inside Information

14-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)441 40 4-1
Fax: +49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
E-mail: IR@cewe.de
Internet: www.cewe.de
ISIN: DE0005403901
WKN: 540390
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900IDFHN9MQ3WUD64
EQS News ID: 2398984

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2398984  14-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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