EQS-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE decides to buy back own company shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE decides to buy back own company shares



14-Sep-2026 / 18:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CEWE decides to buy back own company shares

Oldenburg, September 14, 2026. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) today resolved to buy back up to 150,000 own shares with a volume of up to 18 million euros via the stock exchange in the period from September 15, 2026 to April 16, 2027. This corresponds to around 2.0 percent of the company's share capital. The buy-back is based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on June 15, 2022 to acquire treasury shares representing a total of up to 10 percent of the capital stock. The treasury shares acquired in this way are to be used for the purposes permitted under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 15, 2022.

Further details will be provided by CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA before and during the program.



Notifying person: Axel Weber

Head of Investor Relations

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

email: IR@cewe.de