CEWE Stiftung Aktie 61760 / DE0005403901
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
14.09.2026 18:18:13
EQS-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE decides to buy back own company shares
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
CEWE decides to buy back own company shares
Oldenburg, September 14, 2026. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) today resolved to buy back up to 150,000 own shares with a volume of up to 18 million euros via the stock exchange in the period from September 15, 2026 to April 16, 2027. This corresponds to around 2.0 percent of the company's share capital. The buy-back is based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on June 15, 2022 to acquire treasury shares representing a total of up to 10 percent of the capital stock. The treasury shares acquired in this way are to be used for the purposes permitted under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 15, 2022.
Further details will be provided by CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA before and during the program.
Notifying person: Axel Weber
Head of Investor Relations
email: IR@cewe.de
End of Inside Information
14-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900IDFHN9MQ3WUD64
|EQS News ID:
|2398984
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2398984 14-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: BP - Im Sog der Ölpreise
Die Aktie des britischen Multis ist dabei, nach oben aus dem kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend auszubrechen. Neben der Charttechnik und dem hohen Ölpreis spricht der Ehrgeiz der neuen BP-Chefin für weitere Avancen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|
18:31
|EQS-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
18:31
|EQS-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18:18
|EQS-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE decides to buy back own company shares (EQS Group)
|
18:18
|EQS-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE beschliesst Aktienrückkauf (EQS Group)
|
03.09.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: Am Donnerstagmittag Gewinne im SDAX (finanzen.ch)
|
01.09.26