13.08.2024 22:31:09
EQS-Adhoc: Certain bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond will take over the entire 2021/2029 bond
EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
Certain bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond will take over the entire 2021/2029 bond
Berlin, 13 August 2024 – ACCENTRO is pleased to announce that certain members of a group of bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond, accounting in total for approximately 55 % of the outstanding 2020/2026 bond (“Ad Hoc Group”), reached an agreement in principle with the sole bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond regarding the sale and transfer of the entire 2021/2029 bond. Based on information received from the Ad Hoc Group, the formal implementation of the agreed terms is expected to be completed by the end of this week.
Against this background, the Management Board is confident that the ongoing comprehensive restructuring negotiations with the Ad Hoc Group will continue constructively in accordance with the basic assumptions published last night.
Berlin, 13 August 2024
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5
Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange
