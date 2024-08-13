Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Accentro Real Estate Aktie [Valor: 3015724 / ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3]
13.08.2024 22:31:09

EQS-Adhoc: Certain bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond will take over the entire 2021/2029 bond

Accentro Real Estate
0.24 CHF -23.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
Certain bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond will take over the entire 2021/2029 bond

13-Aug-2024 / 22:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Certain bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond will take over the entire 2021/2029 bond

Berlin, 13 August 2024 – ACCENTRO is pleased to announce that certain members of a group of bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond, accounting in total for approximately 55 % of the outstanding 2020/2026 bond (“Ad Hoc Group”), reached an agreement in principle with the sole bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond regarding the sale and transfer of the entire 2021/2029 bond. Based on information received from the Ad Hoc Group, the formal implementation of the agreed terms is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

Against this background, the Management Board is confident that the ongoing comprehensive restructuring negotiations with the Ad Hoc Group will continue constructively in accordance with the basic assumptions published last night.


Notifying person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de

 

Berlin, 13 August 2024

The Management Board 
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

13-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1967413

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1967413  13-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1967413&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

