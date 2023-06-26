EQS-Adhoc: CERDIOS SE: Change in the shareholder structure

EQS-Ad-hoc: CERDIOS SE / Key word(s): Contract/Miscellaneous

CERDIOS SE: Change in the shareholder structure



26-Jun-2023 / 15:23 CET/CEST

CERDIOS SE: Change in the shareholder structure





Düsseldorf, 26 June 2023: The Managing Director of CERDIOS SE has just been informed of the following:

The previous shareholder sold his majority stake in CERDIOS SE to Synthetica AD based in Sofia/Bulgaria.

In connection with the above-mentioned change of the major shareholder, the Administrative Board has announced its resignation with effect from the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, the current Managing Director will make his office available at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Contact:

CERDIOS SE

E-mail: info@cerdios.de