GSK-Aktie im Plus: Europäischen Gesundheitsbehörde empfiehlt Niereninsuffizienz-Medikament zur Zulassung in der EU - Gürtelrose-Impfstoff-Zulassung in Japan ab 18 Jahren
Sanofi-Aktie mit Verlusten: Sanofis Hämophilie-Medikament kann Wirksamkeit mit Studienerfolg beweisen
TotalEnergies-Aktie fester: Aramco- und TotalEnergies haben Aufträge für Milliardenprojekt in Saudi-Arabien vergeben
Porsche-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Porsche will wohl Hochleistungszellen in Serienmodellen einbauen - Betriebsräte klagen gegen Kürzung ihrer Bezüge
Aktienmarkt-Rally: Wall-Street-Experte prognostiziert Expansion statt einer Rezession
CERDIOS Aktie [Valor: 120129650 / ISIN: DE000A3DQFR5]
26.06.2023 15:23:50

EQS-Adhoc: CERDIOS SE: Change in the shareholder structure

CERDIOS
1.20 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: CERDIOS SE / Key word(s): Contract/Miscellaneous
CERDIOS SE: Change in the shareholder structure

26-Jun-2023 / 15:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CERDIOS SE: Change in the shareholder structure

Düsseldorf, 26 June 2023: The Managing Director of CERDIOS SE has just been informed of the following:

The previous shareholder sold his majority stake in CERDIOS SE to Synthetica AD based in Sofia/Bulgaria.

In connection with the above-mentioned change of the major shareholder, the Administrative Board has announced its resignation with effect from the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, the current Managing Director will make his office available at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Contact:
CERDIOS SE
E-mail: info@cerdios.de

 



End of Inside Information

26-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CERDIOS SE
Breite Str.22
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: info@cerdios.de
Internet: www.cerdios.de
ISIN: DE000A3DQFR5
WKN: A3DQFR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1665799

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1665799  26-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1665799&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

