26.06.2023 15:23:50
EQS-Adhoc: CERDIOS SE: Change in the shareholder structure
EQS-Ad-hoc: CERDIOS SE / Key word(s): Contract/Miscellaneous
CERDIOS SE: Change in the shareholder structure
Düsseldorf, 26 June 2023: The Managing Director of CERDIOS SE has just been informed of the following:
The previous shareholder sold his majority stake in CERDIOS SE to Synthetica AD based in Sofia/Bulgaria.
In connection with the above-mentioned change of the major shareholder, the Administrative Board has announced its resignation with effect from the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, the current Managing Director will make his office available at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.
Contact:
End of Inside Information
26-Jun-2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CERDIOS SE
|Breite Str.22
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@cerdios.de
|Internet:
|www.cerdios.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DQFR5
|WKN:
|A3DQFR
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1665799
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1665799 26-Jun-2023 CET/CEST
