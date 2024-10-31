Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
CENIT Aktie [Valor: 889523 / ISIN: DE0005407100]
31.10.2024 12:35:34

EQS-Adhoc: CENIT AG: Adjusted forecast for the 2024 financial year

CENIT
12.31 CHF -7.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
CENIT AG: Adjusted forecast for the 2024 financial year

31-Oct-2024 / 12:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart, 31 October 2024 - In the 2024 financial year, CENIT AG acquired majority stakes in two companies. Both companies are fully consolidated in the consolidated financial statements of CENIT AG.

CENIT AG is consequently publishing an adjustment to the forecast for the 2024 financial year, according to which consolidated sales of EUR 205-210 million are anticipated (previously EUR 197-202 million). This represents sales growth of more than 10% compared to the previous year. EBITDA will increase by more than 10% year-on-year to a range of EUR 17.9 to 18.4 million.

Despite a satisfactory Q3 result, the Management Board assumes that there is a high probability that Q4 will not see the usual jump in earnings due to the sale of single licenses. We currently see indications of this decline in many areas. In addition to the gloomy overall economic situation, we are seeing a reduction in the number of call-offs in framework agreements in the aerospace industry and a reluctance to invest on the part of automobile manufacturers.

Although CENIT AG has been able to achieve considerable cost reductions for the 2024 financial year and beyond because of the reorganization that has begun, these will not be enough to fully compensate a decrease of around EUR 7 million in total planned gross profit. The operating result is therefore now expected to be in the range of EUR 9.0 million to EUR 9.5 million. EBIT will continue to be impacted by the acquisitions and is expected to total between EUR 8.0 million and EUR 8.5 million.

An improvement in earnings is planned for the 2025 financial year, primarily through further internal measures. The Management Board continues to see a positive investment mood for digitalization projects in the markets relevant to CENIT for the coming fiscal year.


Contact:
Investor Relations
Tanja Marinovic
Telefon: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 3320
Fax: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 44 4320
E-Mail: t.marinovic@cenit.de


End of Inside Information

31-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CENIT AG
Industriestraße 52 - 54
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
Fax: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
E-mail: aktie@cenit.de
Internet: www.cenit.com
ISIN: DE0005407100
WKN: 540710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2020155

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2020155  31-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

