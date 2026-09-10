EQS-Adhoc: Cantourage Group SE: Early Departure of the Chairman of the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board/Other

Cantourage Group SE: Early Departure of the Chairman of the Management Board



10-Sep-2026 / 12:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Chairman of the Management Board of Cantourage Group SE (ISIN: DE000A3DSV01), Mr Philip Schetter, today informed the Supervisory Board of his wish to step down from the Management Board of the Company for personal reasons prior to the scheduled end of his current term of office.

The Supervisory Board has acknowledged and agreed to his request and will promptly initiate a structured search for a successor. Mr Schetter will continue to fully perform his duties as Chairman of the Management Board until a successor has been appointed and will provide the best possible support to ensure a smooth handover of his responsibilities. In the view of the Supervisory Board, the forthcoming change at the helm of the Company paves the way for an orderly transition into a new phase of the Company’s development.