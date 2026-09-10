Cantourage Aktie 122952903 / DE000A3DSV01
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10.09.2026 12:32:53
EQS-Adhoc: Cantourage Group SE: Early Departure of the Chairman of the Management Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board/Other
The Chairman of the Management Board of Cantourage Group SE (ISIN: DE000A3DSV01), Mr Philip Schetter, today informed the Supervisory Board of his wish to step down from the Management Board of the Company for personal reasons prior to the scheduled end of his current term of office.
The Supervisory Board has acknowledged and agreed to his request and will promptly initiate a structured search for a successor. Mr Schetter will continue to fully perform his duties as Chairman of the Management Board until a successor has been appointed and will provide the best possible support to ensure a smooth handover of his responsibilities. In the view of the Supervisory Board, the forthcoming change at the helm of the Company paves the way for an orderly transition into a new phase of the Company’s development.
End of Inside Information
10-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cantourage Group SE
|Feurigstrasse 54
|10827 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@cantourage.com
|Internet:
|https://www.cantourage.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DSV01
|WKN:
|A3DSV0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912003NCTLO6YHA9V48
|EQS News ID:
|2397404
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2397404 10-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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