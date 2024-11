EQS-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM lowers forecast for the 2024 financial year due to increased uncertainties

EQS-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Forecast

CANCOM SE: CANCOM lowers forecast for the 2024 financial year due to increased uncertainties



11-Nov-2024 / 18:36 CET/CEST

Munich, 11 November 2024 - Due to increased uncertainties concerning the general market conditions, in particular the recent political developments in CANCOM's core markets Germany and Austria, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE is lowering its forecast for the 2024 financial year.

The development in the third quarter of the 2024 financial year showed sales of € 422.6 million (previous year: € 415.8 million), gross profit of € 174.0 million (previous year: € 161.7 million) and EBITDA of € 31.0 million (previous year: € 35.0 million).

In the fourth quarter, the CANCOM Group usually generates a significant proportion of its business with public sector and SME customers. The Executive Board of CANCOM SE expects the recent changes, particularly in the political environment, to have an impact on the investment behaviour of these customer groups. In addition, the geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions remain tense. Based on an assessment carried out today of the expected business development in the remaining 2024 financial year, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE now assumes the following development for the 2024 financial year:

CANCOM Group Updated forecast 2024 Turnover 1,650 to € 1,750 million

(previously € 1,750 to € 2,000 million) Gross profit 640 to € 710 million

(previously € 640 to € 740 million) EBITDA 112 to € 130 million

(previously € 130 to € 155 million) EBITA 57 to € 75 million

(previously € 75 to € 100 million)

The full quarterly report of the CANCOM Group for the first nine months of 2024 will be published on 12 November 2024 on the website www.cancom.de in the Investors section.

CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Straße 69, 80636 Munich, Germany

ISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX, TecDAX, Prime Standard)

Lars Dannenberg

Investor Relations

+49 (0)89 54054 5371

lars.dannenberg@cancom.de