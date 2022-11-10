EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue significantly increases to 125.8 million in 9M 2022 with adjusted EBITDA of 47.6 million (37.9% margin); Forecast 2022 raised

SMI 11'102 1.8%  SPI 14'244 2.1%  Dow 33'557 3.2%  DAX 14'146 3.5%  Euro 0.9834 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'847 3.2%  Gold 1'751 2.6%  Bitcoin 16'742 7.2%  Dollar 0.9675 -1.7%  Öl 94.1 1.7% 
Top News
RWE darf Offshore-Wind-Park in Niederlande bauen
Neue Zahlungsmethode in den USA: Amazon-Kunden können Einkäufe künftig gebührenfrei per Venmo bezahlen
Fortschreitende Technologie: Stellen Quantencomputer eine Gefahr für die Bitcoin-Blockchain dar?
Mit Hebelprodukten an der Börse partizipieren: Mini-Futures
Robinhood steckt in der Krise: ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood hat ihre Position dennoch weiter ausgebaut
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


Brockhaus Technologies Aktie [Valor: 39702870 / ISIN: DE000A2GSU42]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.11.2022 20:14:13

EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue significantly increases to 125.8 million in 9M 2022 with adjusted EBITDA of 47.6 million (37.9% margin); Forecast 2022 raised

Brockhaus Technologies
16.75 EUR 1.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Forecast
Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue significantly increases to 125.8 million in 9M 2022 with adjusted EBITDA of 47.6 million (37.9% margin); Forecast 2022 raised

10-Nov-2022 / 20:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue significantly increases to 125.8 million in 9M 2022 with adjusted EBITDA of 47.6 million (37.9% margin); Forecast 2022 raised

Frankfurt am Main, November 10, 2022.

Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, Brockhaus Technologies), according to preliminary numbers, generated revenue before PPA of 125.8 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year, which corresponds to +268% growth as compared to the previous years period 9M 2021 (9M 2021: 34.2 million). Adjusted EBITDA grew by +835% compared to the previous years period to 47.6 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.9% (9M 2021: 5.1 million; 14.9% margin). Adjusted EBIT grew by +1,115% compared to the previous year to 44.5 million (9M 2021: 3.7 million).

Before adjustments, preliminary revenue reached 123.2 million (+261% growth vs. 9M 2021; 34.2 million) with EBITDA of 44.5 million (+1,734% vs. 9M 2021; 2.4 million) and EBIT of 29.8 million (9M 2021: -4.1 million). EBIT is especially affected by PPA amortizations.

Growth related to the segments that were already part of the group in the previous year period 9M 2021 amounted to +12%.

On the back of the strong operational development within the first nine months of the year, management expects to exceed the previous forecast. Management now expects revenue before PPA of between 150 and 155 million (previous forecast: 140 150 million) for fiscal year 2022, which corresponds to growth of between 19% and 23% as compared to the pro forma revenue of 2021 (previous forecast: growth between 11% and 19%). With regards to the adjusted EBITDA margin, Brockhaus Technologies confirms the current forecast of 35%.

With regard to the definition of alternative performance measures we refer to page 86 onwards in the annual report 2021 of Brockhaus Technologies.

The financial figures stated in this disclosure are preliminary and unaudited. The quarterly statement 9M 2022 of Brockhaus Technologies will be published on Monday, November 14, 2022. The earnings call 9M 2022 is also scheduled for Monday at 04:00pm CET.

Contact:

Brockhaus Technologies Paul Göhring

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

E-Mail: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com

10-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 2043 409 0
Fax: +49 (0)69 2043 409 71
E-mail: info@brockhaus-technologies.com
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42
WKN: A2GSU4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1484947

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1484947  10-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1484947&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Brockhaus Technologies

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
20:14
 EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue significantly increases to 125.8 million in 9M 2022 with adjusted EBITDA of 47.6 million (37.9% margin); Forecast 2022 raised (EQS Group)
11.10.22
 EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Sehr positive Entwicklung aller Geschäftssegmente im dritten Quartal Gesamtjahr am oberen Ende der Prognose erwartet (EQS Group)
11.10.22
 EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Very positive development of all business segments in the third quarter - full year expected at the upper end of forecast (EQS Group)
15.08.22
 DGAP-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Brockhaus Technologies with record half-year - Significant revenue growth to 140-150 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% expected for full year 2022 (EQS Group)
15.08.22
 DGAP-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Brockhaus Technologies mit Rekord-Halbjahr Deutliches Umsatzwachstum auf 140 bis 150 Mio. und bereinigte EBITDA-Marge von 35% für Gesamtjahr 2022 erwartet (EQS Group)
09.08.22
 DGAP-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Brockhaus Technologies achieves record half-year and confirms its guidance for full year 2022 (EQS Group)
09.08.22
 DGAP-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Brockhaus Technologies erzielt Rekord-Halbjahr und bestätigt die Prognose für das Gesamtjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
08.08.22
 DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue significantly increases to 75.1 million in H1 2022 with adjusted EBITDA of 26.9 million (35.9% margin); Forecast 2022 confirmed (EQS Group)
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Brockhaus Technologies

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kollateralschäden durch verfehlte Geldpolitik | BX Swiss TV

Sind die Notenbanken für die jetzige Krise selbstverantwortlich? Zu dieser Fragestellung gibt Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung in Zürich, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, Antwort.

Kollateralschäden durch verfehlte Geldpolitik | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:20 Pekings Corona-Politik setzt Nio zu
12:15 Julius Bär: - u.a. 24.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
09:57 Vontobel: derimail - Ausgewählte Barrier Reverse Convertibles mit 50% Barriere
09:43 SMI mit starker Vorstellung
09:11 Marktüberblick: Siemens Healthineers nach Zahlen gesucht
08:50 Weekly-Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt - Licht und Schatten / Inditex - Ohne Laufmasche durchs Jahr
08:49 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
08:22 DAX – Die rote Welle bleibt aus, die Verunsicherung besteht weiterhin
06:45 Kollateralschäden durch verfehlte Geldpolitik | BX Swiss TV
04.11.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf zur Rose
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'596.67 18.54 TSSMOU
Short 11'795.35 13.91 SSSMVU
Short 12'271.11 8.69 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'102.37 10.11.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'663.34 18.54 FWSSMU
Long 10'418.29 13.17 ALSSMU
Long 10'009.33 8.90 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Kräftige Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger hat Kapitalerhöhung von 250 Millionen Franken abgeschlossen
Zurich-Aktie tiefer: Zurich konnte Prämieneinnahmen im Schadengeschäft weiter steigern - Hurrikan "Ian" belastet schwer
US-Kongresswahlen und Verbraucherpreise im Fokus: Wall Street verabschiedet im Minus -- SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Vontobel-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: Verwaltete Kundenvermögen weiter rückläufig - Mittelfristziele bis 2024 fortgeschrieben
Digital Payment: Ein Markt mit riesigem Potential (Werbung)
Klare Verluste bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Vormittag entwickeln
US-Inflation im Oktober unter Erwartungen
Bitcoin fällt auf niedrigsten Stand seit 2020 - Binance-Sorgen belasten
Plug Power mit grösserem Minus als erwartet - Plug Power-Aktie in Rot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten