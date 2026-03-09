EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue for 2025 of €225 million (+10% vs. 2024, lower end of the guidance) and adjusted EBITDA of €46 million (-29% vs. 2024, -7% vs. guidance)

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue for 2025 of €225 million (+10% vs. 2024, lower end of the guidance) and adjusted EBITDA of €46 million (-29% vs. 2024, -7% vs. guidance)



09-March-2026 / 23:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue for 2025 of €225 million (+10% vs. 2024, lower end of the guidance) and adjusted EBITDA of €46 million (-29% vs. 2024, -7% vs. guidance)



Frankfurt am Main, March 9, 2026



The Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, “Brockhaus Technologies” or the “Company”) generated revenue of €225 million in the financial year 2025 according to preliminary figures, corresponding to purely organic growth of +10% compared to the previous year (2024: €204 million). Adjusted EBITDA decreased by -29% to €46 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.6% (2024: €65 million; margin of 31.8%).



Revenue were therefore at the lower end of the guidance range of €225 million to €235 million communicated in July 2025 for the financial year 2025, while adjusted EBITDA was below the expected range of €50 million to €55 million.



For comparability purposes, the preliminary revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the financial year 2025 presented here are reported on a consolidated basis including both the continuing and the discontinued operations of the Group. The continuing operations consist of the Security Technologies segment (IHSE) as well as the Central Functions (Holding). Due to the disposal on 23 December 2025, the revenue as well as other income and expenses of the former HR Benefit & Mobility Platform segment (Bikeleasing) are presented separately as discontinued operations in Brockhaus Technologies’ consolidated income statement for the financial year 2025. Consequently, in the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025, they are no longer included in revenue or in the results reported in the consolidated income statement.



Revenue in the Security Technologies (IHSE) segment amounts to €30 million (2024: € 32 million), and adjusted EBITDA amounts to €3 million (2024: €3 million). This corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.5% (2024: 9.1%).



In the HR Benefit & Mobility Platform (Bikeleasing) segment, revenue of €195 million was generated (2024: €173 million), and adjusted EBITDA amounts to €49 million. This corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.3% (2024: €67 million and 39.0%).



Key drivers of the EBITDA development were, in the Security Technologies (IHSE) segment, higher than expected write-downs on inventories and lower than expected capitalized own work in the fourth quarter. In the HR Benefit & Mobility Platform (Bikeleasing) segment, the results from the sale of previously leased bicycles and e-bikes in the fourth quarter were below expectations.



The financial figures stated in this disclosure are preliminary and unaudited. The Annual Report 2025, including the forecast for the 2026 financial year, will be published on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The earnings call for the financial year 2025 is scheduled for the same day at 16:00 (CET). The dial-in details for the call will be made available shortly on our website, www.brockhaus-technologies.com, in the Investor Relations section.



Contact:

Brockhaus Technologies – Florian Peter

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

Email: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com



End of Inside Information

09-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News