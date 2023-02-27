SMI 11'220 0.3%  SPI 14'451 0.5%  Dow 32'953 0.4%  DAX 15'381 1.1%  Euro 0.9928 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'248 1.7%  Gold 1'818 0.4%  Bitcoin 21'827 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9358 -0.5%  Öl 82.5 -0.9% 
27.02.2023 20:06:57

EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Forecast 2022 outperformed with preliminary results: revenue before PPA of 145m and adjusted EBITDA at 50m; adjusted EBITDA margin was 34.4%

Brockhaus Technologies
24.20 EUR 6.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Brockhaus Technologies AG: Forecast 2022 outperformed with preliminary results: revenue before PPA of 145m and adjusted EBITDA at 50m; adjusted EBITDA margin was 34.4%

27-Feb-2023 / 20:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, February 27, 2023.

Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, Brockhaus Technologies): Our preliminary numbers from continued operations (i.e. excluding Palas sold in November) showed revenue before PPA of 145 million in fiscal year 2022, which corresponds to +38% year-over-year growth, which was purely organic (2021: 105 million). Adjusted EBITDA grew by +23% to 50 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.4% (2021: 41 million; 38.8% margin). Adjusted EBIT was 47 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 32.2% (2021: 39 million; 36.8% margin). Adjusted EBIT therefore increased by +21% compared to prior year 2021.

The latest forecast of Brockhaus Technologies, updated on November 24, 2022, solely due to the deconsolidation of Palas, showed revenue before PPA of between 130 and 135 million at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%. This corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA range of approximately 45 to 47 million. On this basis, the upper-end of our earlier forecast was exceeded by 7.6% as to revenue, and by 6.4% in terms of adjusted EBITDA. Decisive factors in the outperformance of the forecast were the higher than planned volume of company bikes facilitated through the digital Bikeleasing platform, as well as a very strong Q4 at IHSE.

Before any adjustments, preliminary revenue was 143 million (+44% vs. 2021; 99 million) with EBITDA of 47 million (+144% vs. 2021; 19 million) and EBIT of 29 million (+899% vs 2021; 3 million). EBIT is affected especially by PPA amortizations of 14 million (2021: 14 million).

Net income of the former subsidiary Palas, which was divested on November 24, 2022, will be presented in the separate line item Result from discontinued operations in Brockhaus Technologies consolidated income statement 2022. This result is expected to amount to 48 million and comprises both Palas income generated in the relevant period until the day of disposal together with the capital gain from the sale of that subsidiary. As its income and expenses are no longer presented in the consolidated revenue, other income and expenses, these items will be revised for comparative purposes and shown pro forma for 2021.

Our 2021 numbers present the income statement as if the subsidiaries acquired in 2021, Bikeleasing and kvm-tec, were already part of Brockhaus Technologies for the full-year as from January 1, 2021. With regard to the definition of alternative performance measures we refer to page 86 onwards in the Annual Report 2021 of Brockhaus Technologies.

The financial figures stated in this disclosure are preliminary and unaudited, which is why they might be subject to amendments. The Annual Report 2022 of Brockhaus Technologies will be published on Friday, March 31, 2023. The earnings call 2022 is also scheduled for that same day.

Contact:

Brockhaus Technologies Paul Göhring

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

E-Mail: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com

27-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 2043 409 0
Fax: +49 (0)69 2043 409 71
E-mail: info@brockhaus-technologies.com
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42
WKN: A2GSU4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1569803

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1569803  27-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1569803&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.