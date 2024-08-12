|
12.08.2024 21:39:04
EQS-Adhoc: Brenntag SE adjusts guidance for the financial year 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Brenntag SE adjusts guidance for the financial year 2024
Brenntag SE previously expected the full year 2024 operating EBITA to be at the lower end of the guided range of EUR 1.23 to 1.43 billion. Brenntag SE now expects operating EBITA for the financial year 2024 to be in the range of EUR 1.10 billion to EUR 1.20 billion.
The initial guidance was based on the assumption of continued volume improvements in combination with slightly better Gross Profit per unit development in the second half of 2024, compared to the first half of 2024.
Despite the challenging market environment, the company was able to keep its Gross Profit per unit stable in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to various margin initiatives and achieved sequential volume growth.
However, the market trends and chemical industry expectations observed in recent months, and particularly in July, indicate that markets will remain highly competitive, with sustained pressure on industrial chemical selling prices. Therefore, Brenntag SE does not expect a positive Gross Profit per unit development in the second half of the year anymore but rather anticipates a more stable development on group level. Additionally, the company also expects a slightly lower than initially anticipated sequential improvement in volumes in the second half of 2024.
Brenntag SE has achieved an operating EBITA of EUR 297 million in the second quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR 332 million). Considering the operating EBITA achieved in the first quarter of 2024 in the amount of EUR 260 million, the half-year result of Brenntag SE is approx. EUR 557 million (previous year: EUR 677 million).
The half-year financial report of Brenntag SE for the first half of 2024 will be published on August 13, 2024.
Essen, August 12, 2024
Forward-looking statements
This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag SE’s management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.
Contact:
Brenntag SE
Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 201 6496 2102
Email: thomas.altmann@brenntag.com
End of Inside Information
12-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag SE
|Messeallee 11
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 1010
|E-mail:
|ir@brenntag.de
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1DAHH0
|WKN:
|A1DAHH
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1966293
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1966293 12-Aug-2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Brenntag SE
|
21:59
|Brenntag senkt Prognose für operatives EBITA für Geschäftsjahr 2024 (Dow Jones)
|
21:39
|EQS-Adhoc: Brenntag SE adjusts guidance for the financial year 2024 (EQS Group)
|
21:39
|EQS-Adhoc: Brenntag SE passt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 an (EQS Group)
|
12:26
|Börse Frankfurt: LUS-DAX liegt im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|DAX-Handel aktuell: DAX am Mittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
|
09:19
|EQS-PVR: Brenntag SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
09:19
|EQS-PVR: Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
07:01
|Ausblick: Brenntag SE gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)