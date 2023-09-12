Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.09.2023 22:29:11

EQS-Adhoc: BP p.l.c.: Directorate Change

BP
5.96 EUR -0.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Directorate Change

12-Sep-2023 / 22:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

press release

 

12 September 2023

 

BP CEO Resigns

 

BP plc announces that Bernard Looney has notified the Company that he has resigned as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

 

Murray Auchincloss, the Companys CFO, will act as CEO on an interim basis.

 

In May 2022, the Board received and reviewed allegations, with the support of external legal counsel, relating to Mr Looneys conduct in respect of personal relationships with company colleagues. The information came from an anonymous source.

 

During that review, Mr Looney disclosed a small number of historical relationships with colleagues prior to becoming CEO. No breach of the Companys Code of Conduct was found. However, the Board sought and was given assurances by Mr Looney regarding disclosure of past personal relationships, as well as his future behaviour.

 

Further allegations of a similar nature were received recently, and the Company immediately began investigating with the support of external legal counsel.   That process is ongoing. 

 

Mr Looney has today informed the Company that he now accepts that he was not fully transparent in his previous disclosures.  He did not provide details of all relationships and accepts he was obligated to make more complete disclosure.

 

The Company has strong values and the Board expects everyone at the Company to behave in accordance with those values.  All leaders in particular are expected to act as role models and to exercise good judgement in a way that earns the trust of others.

 

No decisions have yet been made in respect of any remuneration payments to be made to Mr Looney.  In accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, particulars of any such decisions will be made at such times as, and to the extent that, any such decisions are made.

 

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

 

 

Further information:

bp press office, London - +44 (0)7831 095541, bppress@bp.com

 



End of Inside Information

12-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 207-496-4000
Fax: +44 (0) 207-496-4570
E-mail: ir@bp.com
Internet: www.bp.com
ISIN: DE0008618737, GB0007980591
WKN: 861873 , 850517
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX
EQS News ID: 1724653

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1724653  12-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

