EQS-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter (Q3) of the 2023/2024 financial year

Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter (Q3) of the 2023/2024 financial year



03-May-2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The cumulative figures for the first three quarters (period from 1 July 2023 to 31 March 2024) are as follows:



The consolidated net profit after taxes increased to EUR 48.9 million (prior-year period: EUR 26.0 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 52.2 million (prior-year period: EUR 28.7 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 119.8 million (prior-year period: EUR 110.2 million).



Borussia Dortmund saw its consolidated revenue rise by EUR 32.3 million, or 10.0%, to EUR 354.7 million in the first three quarters (prior-year period: EUR 322.4 million), of which EUR 38.3 million (prior-year period: EUR 33.8 million) in income from match operations, EUR 147.3 million (prior-year period: EUR 131.8 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 106.0 million (prior-year period: EUR 104.3 million) in advertising income, EUR 31.2 million (prior-year period: EUR 26.8 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income, and EUR 31.8 million (prior-year period: EUR 25.5 million) in merchandising income.



Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 473.7 million in this period, up EUR 63.0 million (15.3%) on the figure of EUR 410.7 million for the prior-year period.



Cumulative personnel expenses increased to EUR 193.0 million (prior-year period: EUR 174.0 million). Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs in this period amounted to EUR 70.4 million (prior-year period: EUR 76.9 million). Other operating expenses amounted to EUR 115.7 million in the first three quarters (prior-year period: EUR 87.9 million). The cumulative financial result rose to EUR 2.8 million (prior-year period: EUR -4.7 million); the net tax expense amounted to EUR 3.3 million (prior-year period: expense of EUR 2.7 million).



The preliminary figures for the third quarter of the financial year (period from 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024) are as follows:



The consolidated net loss after taxes amounted to EUR 21.7 million (prior-year quarter: loss of EUR 15.2 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR -25.4 million (prior-year quarter: EUR -18.8 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR -1.8 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 8.1 million).



Borussia Dortmund's consolidated revenue in the third quarter amounted to EUR 98.2 million (prior-year quarter: 100.8 million), of which EUR 10.7 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 12.7 million) in income from match operations, EUR 38.1 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 35.0 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 35.5 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 34.4 million) in advertising income, EUR 8.5 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 9.9 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income, and EUR 5.4 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 8.8 million) in merchandising income.



Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 106.0 million in this period (prior-year quarter: EUR 102.5 million).



Personnel expenses increased to EUR 66.2 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 61.6 million). Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs in this period amounted to EUR 23.8 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 27.0 million). Other operating expenses amounted to EUR 36.8 million in the third quarter (prior-year quarter: EUR 27.6 million).



The above information relates to key figures from the consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).



The full Q3 2023/2024 quarterly financial report will be available for download from 10 May 2024 under "Publications" at https://aktie.bvb.de/en/.



Dortmund, 3 May 2024



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

