Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’253 0.4%  SPI 15’071 0.5%  Dow 38’226 0.9%  DAX 17’988 0.5%  Euro 0.9747 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’921 0.6%  Gold 2’301 -0.1%  Bitcoin 54’025 0.4%  Dollar 0.9074 -0.3%  Öl 83.6 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758HOCHDORF2466652Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Swisscom874251NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018
Top News
MTU Aero Engines-Aktie: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. vergibt Neutral
DocMorris-Aktie fällt ins Minus: DocMorris-Aktionäre winken GV-Anträge durch
HOCHDORF-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Grossaktionär fordert komplett neuen Verwaltungsrat
Sunrise-Aktionäre sollen nach Börsengang hohe Dividende erhalten
Rheinmetall-Aktie stärker: Deutschland muss laut Rheinmetall-Chef verteidigungsfähig werden
Suche...
0% Kommission
BVB Aktie [Valor: 1131616 / ISIN: DE0005493092]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.05.2024 12:00:47

EQS-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter (Q3) of the 2023/2024 financial year

finanzen.net zero BVB-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BVB
3.75 CHF -0.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter (Q3) of the 2023/2024 financial year

03-May-2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The cumulative figures for the first three quarters (period from 1 July 2023 to 31 March 2024) are as follows:

The consolidated net profit after taxes increased to EUR 48.9 million (prior-year period: EUR 26.0 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 52.2 million (prior-year period: EUR 28.7 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 119.8 million (prior-year period: EUR 110.2 million).

Borussia Dortmund saw its consolidated revenue rise by EUR 32.3 million, or 10.0%, to EUR 354.7 million in the first three quarters (prior-year period: EUR 322.4 million), of which EUR 38.3 million (prior-year period: EUR 33.8 million) in income from match operations, EUR 147.3 million (prior-year period: EUR 131.8 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 106.0 million (prior-year period: EUR 104.3 million) in advertising income, EUR 31.2 million (prior-year period: EUR 26.8 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income, and EUR 31.8 million (prior-year period: EUR 25.5 million) in merchandising income.

Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 473.7 million in this period, up EUR 63.0 million (15.3%) on the figure of EUR 410.7 million for the prior-year period.

Cumulative personnel expenses increased to EUR 193.0 million (prior-year period: EUR 174.0 million). Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs in this period amounted to EUR 70.4 million (prior-year period: EUR 76.9 million). Other operating expenses amounted to EUR 115.7 million in the first three quarters (prior-year period: EUR 87.9 million). The cumulative financial result rose to EUR 2.8 million (prior-year period: EUR -4.7 million); the net tax expense amounted to EUR 3.3 million (prior-year period: expense of EUR 2.7 million).

The preliminary figures for the third quarter of the financial year (period from 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024) are as follows:

The consolidated net loss after taxes amounted to EUR 21.7 million (prior-year quarter: loss of EUR 15.2 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR -25.4 million (prior-year quarter: EUR -18.8 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR -1.8 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 8.1 million).

Borussia Dortmund's consolidated revenue in the third quarter amounted to EUR 98.2 million (prior-year quarter: 100.8 million), of which EUR 10.7 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 12.7 million) in income from match operations, EUR 38.1 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 35.0 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 35.5 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 34.4 million) in advertising income, EUR 8.5 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 9.9 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income, and EUR 5.4 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 8.8 million) in merchandising income.

Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 106.0 million in this period (prior-year quarter: EUR 102.5 million).

Personnel expenses increased to EUR 66.2 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 61.6 million). Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs in this period amounted to EUR 23.8 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 27.0 million). Other operating expenses amounted to EUR 36.8 million in the third quarter (prior-year quarter: EUR 27.6 million).

The above information relates to key figures from the consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

The full Q3 2023/2024 quarterly financial report will be available for download from 10 May 2024 under "Publications" at https://aktie.bvb.de/en/.

Dortmund, 3 May 2024

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

 

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations


End of Inside Information

03-May-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1895307

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1895307  03-May-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1895307&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu BVB (Borussia Dortmund)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BVB (Borussia Dortmund)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
30.08.23 BVB Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.05.22 BVB Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Welche Themen waren für Privatanleger auf der Invest 2024 besonders relevant? Werden die Anleger immer jünger und sind Dividendenaktien gefragt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer, Finanzjournalist und Blogger, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, über die diesjährige Invest Messe.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:40 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie nach Urteil gesucht
08:59 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
06:16 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konsolidierung hält an
02.05.24 Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
02.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
02.05.24 Five things you should know about Aluminum futures
02.05.24 Die Schweiz: ein Land der Immobilien
02.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende bleibt erst einmal aus
30.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, Swisscom
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’690.86 19.55 0LSSMU
Short 11’942.46 13.55 5DSSMU
Short 12’356.78 8.99 G0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’253.87 03.05.2024 12:00:55
Long 10’820.00 19.64
Long 10’540.00 12.27
Long 10’093.66 8.99 F3SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meldung an die SIX: ABB-Management verkauft Aktien - ABB-Aktie fester
Fondsmanager setzen wieder auf China-Aktien: Was dahinter steckt
Apple überzeugt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis: Apple-Aktie fester
Ist ein Börsen-Crash nahe? Ex-Top-Diplomat warnt vor drohender Gefahr
Distanzierung von Cannabis-Riese Canopy: Constellation Brands greift durch
Aktienmärkte vor dem Absturz? Experte warnt: "Schmerzhafter Bärenmarkt" droht
Coinbase schafft es in die Gewinnzone: Coinbase-Aktie dennoch tiefer
NIO Aktie News: NIO am Donnerstagnachmittag leichter
RENK-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten