30.09.2024 12:48:26

EQS-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG sells subsidiary nokra to Vishal Precision Group

Blue Cap
16.60 EUR 1.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
Blue Cap AG sells subsidiary nokra to Vishal Precision Group

30-Sep-2024 / 12:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 30 September 2024 - Blue Cap AG ("Blue Cap") today concluded an agreement on the sale of its 90% stake in nokra Optische Prüftechnik und Automation GmbH ("nokra"). The buyer is Vishay Precision Group ("VPG").

The total proceeds (before taxes) are in the single-digit million range and a good EUR 1 million above the net asset value valuation as at June 30, 2024. The sale of the company corresponds to an annual return on invested capital (internal rate of return) of around 21% and a multiple on the capital employed of around 6x.

nokra, which has been part of Blue Cap since 2014, manufactures high-precision, laser-optical measuring systems for the automatic inline inspection of geometric dimensions. Typical areas of application include the flatness measurement of sheet metal and panels, the thickness measurement of strip materials, the curvature of windscreens and 3D dimensions of hot forged parts.

Due to the small size of nokra, there is no adjustment to the forecast for the full year 2024 as a result of the transaction. The Executive Board continues to expect consolidated revenue for the full year 2024 in a range of EUR 270-290 million and an adjusted(1) EBITDA margin of 8.5-9.5%.

 

1) Adjustments: Adjusted for extraordinary, out-of-period and other effects from reorganization measures and one-off effects

 

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a Munich-based investment company founded in 2006 and listed on the capital market. The company acquires medium-sized companies from the B2B sector in special situations and supports them in their entrepreneurial development with the aim of selling them profitably at a later date. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate sales of between EUR 20 and 200 million and have a sustainably stable core business. Blue Cap mostly holds majority stakes in eight companies from the Adhesives & Coating Technology, Plastics Technology, Production Technology, Life Sciences and Business Services sectors. The Group currently employs around 1,200 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

Contact:

Blue Cap AG
Annika Küppers
Corporate Affairs
Phone +49 89 288909-24
ir@blue-cap.de

 



End of Inside Information

30-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Blue Cap AG
Ludwigstraße 11
80539 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89-288 909 0
Fax: +49 89 288 909 19
E-mail: ir@blue-cap.de
Internet: www.blue-cap.de
ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1
WKN: A0JM2M
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1998519

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1998519  30-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

