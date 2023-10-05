EQS-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Increase of the EBIT guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Biotest AG: Increase of the EBIT guidance



05-Oct-2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad-hoc RELEASE Announcement according to Article 17 European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Siemens Energy AG. / Solaredge Technologies Inc / Vestas Wind Systems A/S 128206844 50.00 % 19.00 % ON Holding AG. / Zalando SE 128206845 55.00 % 16.50 % Kühne & Nagel Intl. AG / Sonova Hldg. AG / VAT Group 128206846 65.00 % 14.00 % Increase of the EBIT guidance Dreieich, 05 October 2023. Against the background of the agreements concluded between Biotest AG, Dreieich, Germany and Grifols, S.A., Barcelona, Spain, which include a technology transfer and licensing agreement, the Management Board of Biotest AG had forcasted in April 2023 an EBIT that may possibly exceed 100 million. Based on current information, the Executive Board expects EBIT for fiscal 2023 to be in the order of

130 - 170 million. A more precise determination depends on the revenue and earnings realisation of the final project milestones. The Executive Board continues to aim for a mid-single-digit percentage increase in revenue for the 2023 financial year compared to 2022, excluding revenue from the technology transfer and licensing agreement. This increase in sales is possible due to the commissioning of the Yimmugo® production facility within Biotest Next Level. The Management Board does not rule out the possibility of negative sales influences as a result of possible declines in demand due to the economic situation and country-specific savings in the healthcare sector. Biotest Aktiengesellschaft

Board of Management Biotest AG Landsteinerstr. 5 D-63303 Dreieich www.biotest.com Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so. About Biotest Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumins based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,300 employees worldwide. The preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt stock exchange. IR contact Dr. Monika Buttkereit phone: +49-6103-801-4406

email: ir@biotest.com PR contact Dirk Neumüller phone: +49-6103-801-269

email: pr@biotest.com Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201 Preference shares: securities ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235 Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard) Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Contact:

Dr. Michael Ramroth

CEO

Biotest AG

Landsteinerstr. 5

63303 Dreieich

Tel. +40 6103 801 225

Fax: +49 6103 801 347

michael.ramroth@biotest.com Contact:Dr. Michael RamrothCEOBiotest AGLandsteinerstr. 563303 DreieichTel. +40 6103 801 225Fax: +49 6103 801 347michael.ramroth@biotest.com



End of Inside Information

05-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

