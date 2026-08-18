Bio-Gate Aktie 159240302 / DE000BGAG0J3
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18.08.2026 15:09:04
EQS-Adhoc: Bio-Gate AG completes capital increase from Authorized Capital and Rights Offering
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Bio-Gate AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU)
Bio-Gate AG completes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital and Rights Offering
Nuremberg, August 18, 2026 – Bio-Gate AG (ISIN DE000BGAG0J3) today completed the capital increase from authorized capital as well as the rights offering approved by the Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2026. A total of 415,000 new shares were placed at a price of 2.80 euros per share. The total gross proceeds from the offering thus amount to 1,162,000.00 euros. As a result of these two capital measures, Bio-Gate AG’s share capital will increase by a total of 415,000.00 euros, from 2,038,738.00 euros to 2,453,738.00 euros.
The Executive Board of Bio-Gate AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved today to increase the company’s share capital by 171,429.00 euros through the issuance of 171,429 new shares from authorized capital. Subscription rights for existing shareholders have been excluded. The new shares were placed at a price of 2.80 euros per share as part of a private placement. The gross proceeds from this capital increase thus amount to 480,001.20 euros and, as announced, will be used in their entirety for short-term investments.
As part of the ordinary capital increase in the form of a rights offering approved by the Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2026, a total of 243,571 new shares were issued at a price of 2.80 euros per share. The gross proceeds from this capital increase thus amount to 681,998.80 euros and will be used to strengthen equity, thereby creating financial flexibility for further investments.
Contact:
Bio-Gate AG
Falk von Kriegsheim
Phone +49 172 9837109
ir@bio-gate.de
Neumeyerstr. 28-34
D-90411 Nuremberg
End of insider information
End of Inside Information
18-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bio-Gate AG
|Neumeyerstr. 28-34
|90411 Nürnberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 911 / 47 75 23 – 100
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 911 / 47 75 23 – 101
|E-mail:
|marc.lloret-grau@bio-gate.de
|Internet:
|www.bio-gate.de
|ISIN:
|DE000BGAG0J3
|WKN:
|BGAG0J
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200G5LKTIOTZOXP90
|EQS News ID:
|2385032
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2385032 18-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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