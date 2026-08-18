EQS-Adhoc: Bio-Gate AG completes capital increase from Authorized Capital and Rights Offering

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bio-Gate AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase

Bio-Gate AG completes capital increase from Authorized Capital and Rights Offering



18-Aug-2026 / 15:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU)

No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Bio-Gate AG completes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital and Rights Offering

Nuremberg, August 18, 2026 – Bio-Gate AG (ISIN DE000BGAG0J3) today completed the capital increase from authorized capital as well as the rights offering approved by the Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2026. A total of 415,000 new shares were placed at a price of 2.80 euros per share. The total gross proceeds from the offering thus amount to 1,162,000.00 euros. As a result of these two capital measures, Bio-Gate AG’s share capital will increase by a total of 415,000.00 euros, from 2,038,738.00 euros to 2,453,738.00 euros.

The Executive Board of Bio-Gate AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved today to increase the company’s share capital by 171,429.00 euros through the issuance of 171,429 new shares from authorized capital. Subscription rights for existing shareholders have been excluded. The new shares were placed at a price of 2.80 euros per share as part of a private placement. The gross proceeds from this capital increase thus amount to 480,001.20 euros and, as announced, will be used in their entirety for short-term investments.

As part of the ordinary capital increase in the form of a rights offering approved by the Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2026, a total of 243,571 new shares were issued at a price of 2.80 euros per share. The gross proceeds from this capital increase thus amount to 681,998.80 euros and will be used to strengthen equity, thereby creating financial flexibility for further investments.

Contact:

Bio-Gate AG

Falk von Kriegsheim

Phone +49 172 9837109

ir@bio-gate.de

Neumeyerstr. 28-34

D-90411 Nuremberg

www.bio-gate.de

End of insider information