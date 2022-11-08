SMI 10'827 0.7%  SPI 13'843 0.8%  Dow 33'304 1.5%  DAX 13'689 1.2%  Euro 0.9932 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'738 0.8%  Gold 1'715 2.4%  Bitcoin 20'214 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9843 -0.5%  Öl 97.2 -0.8% 
Top News
Darum legt der Euro zu und hält sich leicht über US-Dollar-Parität
Bitcoin, Ether & Co im Abwärtssog: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Nachmittag
Musk denk laut Bericht auch über Bezahl-Twitter nach
LEM macht im ersten Halbjahr mehr Umsatz und Gewinn - LEM-Aktie profitiert
Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Novartis erreicht mit Leqvio in Langzeitstudie gute Wirksamkeit und Sicherheit
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


Bilfinger Aktie [Valor: 325648 / ISIN: DE0005909006]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.11.2022 17:53:19

EQS-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: Efficiency program resolved. Savings of around 55 million p.a. by end of 2023 with one-off costs of around 60 million with corresponding negative impact on earnings for 2022

Bilfinger
29.40 CHF -2.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Bilfinger SE: Efficiency program resolved. Savings of around 55 million p.a. by end of 2023 with one-off costs of around 60 million with corresponding negative impact on earnings for 2022

08-Nov-2022 / 17:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Executive Board resolved today a program to increase efficiency in order to standardize workflows in administration, simplify structures, reduce costs and at the same time to invest in education and training of the workforce. Savings of around 55 million p.a. will be realized by the end of 2023, of which around a quarter will be reinvested annually in education and training. The exact structure and the measures required for implementation will be closely coordinated with the social partners. The efficiency program is accompanied by one-off costs of around 60 million, for which a provision is created in the fourth quarter 2022.

EBITA for the full year 2022 will therefore be negatively impacted by around 60 million, which is why EBITA is expected to be significantly lower than in the prior year. Operationally, the outlook for the full year is confirmed, also on the basis that Bilfinger's development in the third quarter of 2022 was stable as expected. Bilfinger expects unchanged for the full year 2022 a significant increase in revenue (2021: 3,737 million) and in the operational contribution to EBITA (2021: 121 million) as well as a Free Cash Flow on prior year level (2021: 115 million).
 

08-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1482311

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1482311  08-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1482311&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Bilfinger SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten