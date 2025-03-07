EQS-Adhoc: BIKE24 Holding AG: Personnel changes on the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

BIKE24 Holding AG: Personnel changes on the Management Board



07-March-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Bike24 Holding AG: Personnel changes on the Management Board

Dresden, March 7, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Bike24 Holding AG (the “Company”) and the Management Board member Timm Armbrust (CFO) today agreed that Timm Armbrust will leave the Company’s Management Board at his own request. Therefore, his Management Board service contract, which has a remaining term until December 31, 2027, shall be terminated by mutual agreement, presumably as of June 30, 2025. The supervisory board expects to announce a suitable successor for the role of the Company’s CFO shortly.

Important information:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “project”, or “aim” or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that, by their nature, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. The Company does not and will not give any assurance that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or prove to be accurate. Actual future business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable legal requirements, neither the Company nor any other person intends to update, review, revise or revise any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect actual events or developments, whether as a result of new information becoming available, new developments occurring in the future or otherwise, nor does it undertake any such obligation.

Contact:

Bike24 Holding AGBreitscheidstraße 4001237 DresdenGermanyRegistered in the commercial register of Dresden Local Court under HRB 41483Börse: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) in FrankfurtISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4

Notifying person:

Dr. Hilmar Hamm

General Counsel

+49 179 258 67 92

ir@bike24.net