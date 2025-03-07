|
07.03.2025 09:09:44
EQS-Adhoc: BIKE24 Holding AG: Personnel changes on the Management Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Bike24 Holding AG: Personnel changes on the Management Board
Dresden, March 7, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Bike24 Holding AG (the “Company”) and the Management Board member Timm Armbrust (CFO) today agreed that Timm Armbrust will leave the Company’s Management Board at his own request. Therefore, his Management Board service contract, which has a remaining term until December 31, 2027, shall be terminated by mutual agreement, presumably as of June 30, 2025. The supervisory board expects to announce a suitable successor for the role of the Company’s CFO shortly.
Important information:
Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “project”, or “aim” or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that, by their nature, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. The Company does not and will not give any assurance that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or prove to be accurate. Actual future business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable legal requirements, neither the Company nor any other person intends to update, review, revise or revise any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect actual events or developments, whether as a result of new information becoming available, new developments occurring in the future or otherwise, nor does it undertake any such obligation.
Contact:
Bike24 Holding AGBreitscheidstraße 4001237 DresdenGermanyRegistered in the commercial register of Dresden Local Court under HRB 41483Börse: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) in FrankfurtISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4
Notifying person:
ir@bike24.net
End of Inside Information
07-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BIKE24 Holding AG
|Breitscheidstr. 40
|01237 Dresden
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CQ7F4
|WKN:
|A3CQ7F
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2096960
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2096960 07-March-2025 CET/CEST
