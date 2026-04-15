EQS-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report Q1/2026 / Preliminary business figures as of March 31, 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report Q1/2026 / Preliminary business figures as of March 31, 2026



15-Apr-2026 / 12:04 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Haselünne, April 15, 2026

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report Q1/2026 / Preliminary business figures as of March 31, 2026

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects, based on preliminary business figures for the first quarter of the 2026 financial year available today, a consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) of EUR 0.2 million (Q1/2025: EUR 1.2 million) and a consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of EUR 2.4 million (Q1/2025: EUR 3.3 million). Consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 35.2 million (Q1/2025: EUR 39.0 million).

The lower consolidated revenues in the first quarter of the 2026 financial year compared with the same quarter of the previous year are primarily attributable to lower revenues in the Spirits segment. This is due in particular to weaker sales volumes on the German market against a backdrop of continued consumer restraint. The decline in the key earnings figures – consolidated EBITDA and consolidated EBIT – compared with the first quarter of the 2025 financial year is a consequence of the lower consolidated revenues.

Positive effects on revenues and earnings, driven in part by brand and product innovations, are expected to become apparent in the second half of the 2026 financial year. The Group therefore maintains its forecast for the 2026 financial year published in the 2025 Annual Report on March 26, 2026. Accordingly, Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft expects normalised consolidated EBIT for the 2026 financial year to be in the range of EUR 7.0 million to 9.0 million (2025: EUR 8.5 million), normalised consolidated EBITDA to be in the range of EUR 16.1 million to 18.1 million (2025: EUR 17.1 million) and consolidated revenues in the range of EUR 163.0 million to 173.0 million (2025: EUR 162.9 million).

The preliminary business figures for the first quarter of the 2026 financial year of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to review by the Finance and Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board. The final business figures as well as further information on the first quarter of the 2026 financial year will be published as plannend on April 30, 2026 with the Q1/2026 Interim Report.

For an explanation of the aforementioned earnings-related performance indicators, please refer to the 2025 Annual Report of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published on the corporate website www.berentzen-gruppe.de (see page 32 f. in the German and English language versions), which is available at the following link: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/berichte/ (German language version), www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports (English language version).

Information regarding the issuer of this announcement

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverage industry with the business segments Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems.

ISIN: DE0005201602

WKN: 520160

Stock exchange symbol: BEZ

Listings: Regulated market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRA

Open Market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Ritterstr. 7

49740 Haselünne

Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 0

E-mail: info@berentzen.de

Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de

Contact

Thorsten Schmitt

Director Corporate Communications & Strategy

Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 215

Mobile: +49 (0) 170 348 1891

E-mail: ir@berentzen.de