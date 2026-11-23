The Executive Board of BENO Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLP3, WKN: A11QLP) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out the cash capital increase with subscription rights from Authorized Capital 2025/I—which was approved on October 13, 2026—in several installments, and has determined the size of the first tranche of this cash capital increase.

As part of the capital increase, a total of 67,562 new no-par bearer shares have been subscribed for or bindingly subscribed to and allocated at a subscription price of EUR 6.50 per share. This corresponds to gross proceeds of approximately EUR 439,153.00.

The placement was initially conducted by way of a rights offering to existing shareholders, including the option to subscribe for additional shares. The shares not subscribed for under the rights offering were subsequently placed with selected investors at the same subscription price as part of a private placement not subject to a prospectus.

The execution in tranches is intended to enable the prompt registration and delivery of the new shares subscribed for or subscribed to and allocated as part of the first tranche. The company is considering offering additional new shares from the capital increase resolved on October 13, 2026, for subscription to selected investors through private placements without a prospectus. Upon registration of the first tranche of the capital increase in the commercial register, the company’s share capital will increase by EUR 67,562.00 from the current EUR 3,386,790.00 to EUR 3,454,352.00 and will then be divided into 3,454,352 no-par bearer shares.

The new shares will be entitled to dividends as of January 1, 2026.

The completion of the first tranche of the capital increase is still subject to its entry in the Commercial Register. Following registration, the new shares are to be included in the company’s existing listing in the m:access market segment of the Munich Stock Exchange.

About BENO Holding AG

BENO Holding AG is a portfolio holder and asset manager specializing in light industrial real estate. The company invests in flexible, third-party-usable existing properties with recurring cash flows and development potential.

BENO pursues a platform-based management approach that combines long-term ownership with digitally supported property management. Through active asset management, technical upgrades, and the use of digital tools, the company systematically taps into productivity and value-enhancement potential within its portfolio.

The properties held in its own portfolio currently comprise thirteen German locations with approximately 40 tenants and a total usable area of around 165,000 m². Following the economic transfer of the property in Remagen, the portfolio will comprise fourteen locations with approximately 172,000 m². The real estate value, calculated based on current property appraisals and the purchase prices of the real estate acquisitions contractually agreed upon for 2026, will then amount to approximately 95.5 million EUR.