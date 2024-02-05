Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'256 0.1%  SPI 14'710 0.2%  Dow 38'275 -1.0%  DAX 16'893 -0.2%  Euro 0.9352 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'651 -0.1%  Gold 2'020 -0.9%  Bitcoin 37'069 0.4%  Dollar 0.8718 0.6%  Öl 77.3 -0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Novo Nordisk129508879Swatch1225515Holcim1221405ABB1222171
Top News
Darum fällt der Euro zum Dollar auf Dreimonatstief - zum Franken kaum bewegt
Ausblick: Spotify legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Eli Lilly and zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Ford Motor gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: Sonos legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

Beiersdorf Aktie [Valor: 324660 / ISIN: DE0005200000]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.02.2024 17:07:35

EQS-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Beiersdorf proposes to increase dividend for fiscal year 2023 and announces share buyback program

finanzen.net zero Beiersdorf-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Beiersdorf
124.42 CHF -0.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend/Share Buyback
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Beiersdorf proposes to increase dividend for fiscal year 2023 and announces share buyback program

05-Feb-2024 / 17:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Beiersdorf proposes to increase dividend for fiscal year 2023 and announces share buyback program

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 18 April 2024 to increase the dividend and to distribute a dividend of Euro 1.00 per dividend-bearing share for fiscal year 2023; in previous fiscal years, the Company had distributed a dividend of Euro 0.70 per dividend-bearing share.

At the same time, the Executive Board has resolved – with the approval of the Supervisory Board – to buy back shares in the Company in an amount of up to Euro 500 million. The share buyback program is expected to begin in May 2024 and to be completed until the end of 2024. The Company will announce further details on the share buyback program in accordance with the statutory provisions before the start of the share buyback program. Treasury shares held by the Company will be cancelled to the extent necessary to carry out the share buyback program.

The publication of the financial figures for fiscal year 2023 will take place on 29 February 2024.

 

Contact:
Dr. Jens Geißler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000
Fax: +49 (40) 4909 18 5000

Anke Schmidt
Vice President Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 2001
Fax: +49 (40) 4909 2516


End of Inside Information

05-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Beiersdorfstraße 1 - 9
22529 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 4909-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 4909-34 34
E-mail: kontakt@Beiersdorf.com
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com
ISIN: DE0005200000
WKN: 520000
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1830359

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1830359  05-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1830359&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Beiersdorf AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Beiersdorf AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
01.02.24 Beiersdorf Overweight Barclays Capital
30.01.24 Beiersdorf Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.01.24 Beiersdorf Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.01.24 Beiersdorf Sell UBS AG
10.01.24 Beiersdorf Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

13:45 Börse Aktuell – Zinsoptimismus verpufft zunehmend
10:52 Marktüberblick: Porsche im Rallymodus
10:32 US-Jobreport sorgt für lange Gesichter
09:00 Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
07:28 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Neues Allzeithoch zum Wochenschluss
02.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nordex, Siemens Energy
01.02.24 FAQ: E-mini S&P 500 Equal Weight futures
01.02.24 Julius Bär: JB Tracker Zertifikat auf den Top 10 Stocks for 2024 Basket (CHF)
31.01.24 Der Körper wirkt Wunder
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'713.06 19.75 8JSSMU
Short 11'947.68 13.90 OFSSMU
Short 12'439.26 8.63 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'256.85 05.02.2024 17:17:27
Long 10'800.69 19.75 SSRMMU
Long 10'549.69 13.73 SSOMVU
Long 10'109.24 8.97 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Die Gründe, warum Warren Buffetts Investmentfahrzeug auf dem grössten Geldberg in der Unternehmensgeschichte sitzt
Morningstar empfiehlt diese Top 10 Dividendenaktien: PepsiCo, Verizon & Co.
Aufregung nach Zahlenvorlage bei Swatch: CEO Nick Hayek beleidigt Investoren und Analysten
Abflüsse aus GBTC belasten Bitcoin-Preis: JPMorgan warnt vor möglichen weiteren Abflüssen aus dem Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF
Roche-Aktie schwächelt: UBS senkt Roche-Kursziel nach Quartalszahlen
Nach der Zulassung von Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs in den USA: Warum MicroStrategy im Jahr 2024 vor Herausforderungen stehen könnte
US-Zinspolitik verfehlt: Ex-Anleihenkönig Bill Gross hat kein Vertrauen mehr in die Fed
Roche-Aktie stürzt ab: Roche 2023 von verschiedenen Faktoren ausgebremst - CEO sieht Potenziel bei Schlankmachermedikamenten
SoftwareONE-Aktie schiesst hoch: Gründeraktionäre wollen Goeing Private von SoftwareONE durchboxen
NVIDIA-Aktie höher: NVIDIA erhält positive Einschätzung von Bank of America-Analyst

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten