EQS-Adhoc: Beaconsmind AG convenes its Annual General Meeting of shareholders on December 16th, 2021

Beaconsmind AG

Beaconsmind AG convenes its Annual General Meeting of shareholders on December 16th, 2021



22-Nov-2021 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) convenes its Annual General Meeting of shareholders

on December 16th, 2021



Zurich, Switzerland - November 22, 2021, 6:00pm CET - beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains announces the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("the General Meeting"), which will be held on Thursday December 16th, 2021, 2.00 p.m. CET at Notariat Riesbach-Zürich, Kreuzstrasse 42, 8008 Zurich, Switzerland.

Given the risks associated with the COVID-19 (coronavirus), and in compliance with The Swiss Federal Council's Ordinance on Measures to Combat the Corona Virus (COVID-19-Ordinance 3), the Board of Directors has decided to hold this Annual General Meeting without personal attendance of shareholders. Shareholders must cast their votes by returning the completed and signed proxy and voting instructions form available on our website (www.beaconsmind.com/investor-relations), by e-mail or by post, with date of receipt by the elected independent proxy bellpark legal ag being no later than 14 December 2021 at the following address: bellpark legal ag, Ausstellungsstrasse 41, Postfach 1516, 8031 Zürich, Switzerland, E-mail: info@bellparklegal.com.

The General Meeting will be asked to vote on the following agenda:

1. Approval of the Annual Financial Statement 2020-2021;

2. Appropriation of the balance sheet result;

3. Discharge of the Members of the Board of Directors and the Management;

4. Re-election of Mr. Max Weiland as Member and as Chairman of the Board of Directors;

5. Re-election of Mr. Jörg Hensen as Member of the Board of Directors;

6. Re-election of Mr. Edwin Navez as Member of the Board of Directors;

7. Re-election of Mr. Michal Krupinski as Member of the Board of Directors;

8. Re-election of the Statutory Auditor;

9. Re-election of the independent proxy;

10. Re-election of Mr. Jörg Hensen to the Compensation Committee of the Company;

11. Re-election of Mr. Edwin Navez to the Compensation Committee of the Company;

12. Re-election of Mr. Michal Krupinski to the Compensation Committee of the Company;

13. Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors;

14. Approval of the fixed remuneration of the Executive Management;

15. Approval of the variable remuneration of the Executive Management;

16. Increase and Extension of Authorized Share Capital - Partial Revision of Articles of Association;

17. Increase of Conditional Share Capital for Employee Participations - Partial Revision of Articles of Association;

18. Creation of Conditional Share Capital for Financing - Partial Revision of Articles of Association;

19. Company name change - Partial Revision of Articles of Association;

20. Miscellaneous.

The Annual Report 2021 and the auditors' report, the compensation report including the examination report of the auditors will be available on our website (www.beaconsmind.com/investor-relations/) and for inspection by the shareholders at Beaconsmind AG's registered office located at Seestrasse 3, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland.



About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com