SMI 12’511 -0.3%  SPI 16’039 -0.4%  Dow 35’801 0.6%  DAX 16’116 -0.3%  Euro 1.0481 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’339 -0.4%  Gold 1’809 -2.0%  Bitcoin 53’382 -2.2%  Dollar 0.9316 0.3%  Öl 79.5 1.1% 
Beaconsmind Aktie [Valor: 45112358 / ISIN: CH0451123589]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.11.2021 18:30:17

EQS-Adhoc: Beaconsmind AG convenes its Annual General Meeting of shareholders on December 16th, 2021

Beaconsmind
12.50 EUR -3.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Beaconsmind AG convenes its Annual General Meeting of shareholders on December 16th, 2021

22-Nov-2021 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS Group - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) convenes its Annual General Meeting of shareholders
on December 16th, 2021

Zurich, Switzerland - November 22, 2021, 6:00pm CET - beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains announces the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("the General Meeting"), which will be held on Thursday December 16th, 2021, 2.00 p.m. CET at Notariat Riesbach-Zürich, Kreuzstrasse 42, 8008 Zurich, Switzerland.

Given the risks associated with the COVID-19 (coronavirus), and in compliance with The Swiss Federal Council's Ordinance on Measures to Combat the Corona Virus (COVID-19-Ordinance 3), the Board of Directors has decided to hold this Annual General Meeting without personal attendance of shareholders. Shareholders must cast their votes by returning the completed and signed proxy and voting instructions form available on our website (www.beaconsmind.com/investor-relations), by e-mail or by post, with date of receipt by the elected independent proxy bellpark legal ag being no later than 14 December 2021 at the following address: bellpark legal ag, Ausstellungsstrasse 41, Postfach 1516, 8031 Zürich, Switzerland, E-mail: info@bellparklegal.com.

The General Meeting will be asked to vote on the following agenda:

1. Approval of the Annual Financial Statement 2020-2021;

2. Appropriation of the balance sheet result;

3. Discharge of the Members of the Board of Directors and the Management;

4. Re-election of Mr. Max Weiland as Member and as Chairman of the Board of Directors;

5. Re-election of Mr. Jörg Hensen as Member of the Board of Directors;

6. Re-election of Mr. Edwin Navez as Member of the Board of Directors;

7. Re-election of Mr. Michal Krupinski as Member of the Board of Directors;

8. Re-election of the Statutory Auditor;

9. Re-election of the independent proxy;

10. Re-election of Mr. Jörg Hensen to the Compensation Committee of the Company;

11. Re-election of Mr. Edwin Navez to the Compensation Committee of the Company;

12. Re-election of Mr. Michal Krupinski to the Compensation Committee of the Company;

13. Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors;

14. Approval of the fixed remuneration of the Executive Management;

15. Approval of the variable remuneration of the Executive Management;

16. Increase and Extension of Authorized Share Capital - Partial Revision of Articles of Association;

17. Increase of Conditional Share Capital for Employee Participations - Partial Revision of Articles of Association;

18. Creation of Conditional Share Capital for Financing - Partial Revision of Articles of Association;

19. Company name change - Partial Revision of Articles of Association;

20. Miscellaneous.

The Annual Report 2021 and the auditors' report, the compensation report including the examination report of the auditors will be available on our website (www.beaconsmind.com/investor-relations/) and for inspection by the shareholders at Beaconsmind AG's registered office located at Seestrasse 3, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland.

 


About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

Contacts
beaconsmind
Max Weiland, Founder & CEO
maxweiland@beaconsmind.com
Tel.: +41 44 380 73-73		 Media Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
NewCap
nmerigeau@newcap.fr		 Investor Relations / Strategic Communication
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
NewCap
lvdelouvrier@newcap.fr

22-Nov-2021 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Beaconsmind AG
Seestrasse 3
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Internet: www.beaconsmind.com
ISIN: CH0451123589
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 1251137

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1251137  22-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251137&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV

Sind die Dividenden schon auf dem Niveau von vor der Krise? Welche Branchen und Sektoren konnten eine besonders gute Performance vorweisen? Diese Fragen beantwortet Fedor Plambeck, Sales Director Schweiz von Janus Henderson bei BX Swiss TV. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG gibt Fedor Plambeck einen Ausblick auf das 4. Quartal 2021 und prognostiziert steigende Dividenden durch die Wirtschaftserholung.

Fedor Plambeck – Janus Henderson: Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:35 Vontobel: derinews Magazin November 2021 - Inflation
15:00 Alibaba bekommt ein Wachstumsproblem – die Aktie auch
14:02 Entflechtung in Basel
09:34 Marktüberblick: Stay-At-Home-Aktien gesucht
09:02 SMI verfehlt sein Hoch nur knapp
19.11.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Idorsia, Moderna
18.11.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (67.5%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
17.11.21 Fedor Plambeck – Janus Henderson: Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV
16.11.21 Lyxor: Was unter einem Rohstoff-Superzyklus zu verstehen ist und welche Bedeutung er für Anleger hat
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Julius Bär-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Julius Bär steigert Vermögen in ersten zehn Monaten
Goldrausch noch im Herbst? So schätzen die Experten die Preisaussichten für das Edelmetall ein
BioNTech-Aktie springt an: BioNTech-Gründer kündigt Milliarden-Investition in Mainz an - Booster schützt sehr gut vor Erkrankung
TeamViewer-Chef: Zunächst keine Dividende und Aktienrückkäufe - Aktie sackt ab
SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Märkte in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Goldman Sachs-Analysten: Diese Aktien könnten in Zukunft abheben
Blick ins Depot: So hat Fed-Chef Jerome Powell sein Vermögen angelegt
UBS gerät wohl zu Kabila-Korruptionsfall in Kritik - UBS-Aktie fester
ObsEva-Aktie verliert: ObsEva kommt mit Linzagolix in den USA einen Schritt weiter
Deutsche Wohnen-Übernahme: Vonovia beschliesst Kapitalerhöhung in mehrfacher Milliardenhöhe - Aktien in Rot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit