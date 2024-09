EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: First draft of restructuring report is positive

EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Financing

BayWa AG: First draft of restructuring report is positive



24-Sep-2024 / 00:39 CET/CEST

The restructuring report commissioned by BayWa AG in July 2024 comes to the conclusion in a first draft that BayWa AG can be restructured under certain conditions and that its operating competitiveness and profitability can be restored in the medium term. According to the draft of the restructuring opinion, this is mainly based on the fact that BayWa Group operates with a stable outlook and holds a leading position with its key business divisions. According to the first draft report, restructuring over a period of several years is the prerequisite for reorganisation. The draft of the report considers numerous operating-level cost-cutting measures as necessary in restructuring and also envisions the sale of individual business divisions. Negotiations with financing partners and key stakeholders about the restructuring concept as well as realigning funding are continuing to proceed constructively. The Board of Management expects that an agreement can be reached here.

Contact: Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG, Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-38 87, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-38 87,

