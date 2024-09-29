Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.09.2024 19:15:41

EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Extension of the standstill agreements and increase in bridge financing

BayWa
10.45 CHF -32.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Financing
BayWa AG: Extension of the standstill agreements and increase in bridge financing

29-Sep-2024 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Management of BayWa AG expects that the necessary signatures of the main lending banks will be obtained in the upcoming days to extend the existing standstill agreements until 31 December 2024. At the same time the existing bridging loan agreement is to be increased by around a further €500 million and is also to be extended until 31 December 2024.

This would make it possible to secure BayWa AG's financing until the end of 2024 and create the basis for a subsequent long-term financing solution until the end of 2027. The key points of the long-term restructuring solution are still being negotiated between BayWa AG, the lending banks and other key stakeholders.

 

Contact:
Dr. Frank Herkenhoff, BayWa AG, Head of Corporate Communications,
Tel. 0 89/92 22-36 80, E-mail: frank.herkenhoff@baywa.de

Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG, Head of Investor Relations,
Tel. 0 89/92 22-38 87, E-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.de
 



End of Inside Information

29-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89/ 9222-3691
Fax: +49 (0)89/ 9212-3680
E-mail: presse@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.com
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
WKN: 519406, 519400,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1997867

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1997867  29-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1997867&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

