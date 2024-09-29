|
29.09.2024 19:15:41
EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Extension of the standstill agreements and increase in bridge financing
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Financing
The Board of Management of BayWa AG expects that the necessary signatures of the main lending banks will be obtained in the upcoming days to extend the existing standstill agreements until 31 December 2024. At the same time the existing bridging loan agreement is to be increased by around a further €500 million and is also to be extended until 31 December 2024.
This would make it possible to secure BayWa AG's financing until the end of 2024 and create the basis for a subsequent long-term financing solution until the end of 2027. The key points of the long-term restructuring solution are still being negotiated between BayWa AG, the lending banks and other key stakeholders.
Contact:
End of Inside Information
29-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89/ 9222-3691
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89/ 9212-3680
|E-mail:
|presse@baywa.de
|Internet:
|www.baywa.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
|WKN:
|519406, 519400,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1997867
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1997867 29-Sep-2024 CET/CEST