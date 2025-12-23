Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’442 0.2%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9290 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’749 0.1%  Gold 4’486 1.0%  Bitcoin 68’816 -1.8%  Dollar 0.7878 -0.5%  Öl 62.5 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Sika41879292Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Krypto-Riese wird zur Bank? Ripples Plan für eine Lizenz setzt JPMorgan unter Druck
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie schwächelt: Nach kräftiger Rally nehmen Anleger Gewinne mit
Tesla-Aktie: So viele Tesla-Anteile stiess Finanzchef Taneja 2025 ab
Microsoft-Aktie im Blick: Trotz KI-Offensive keine Kursdynamik - Analysten bleiben optimistisch
Alphabet-Aktie schwächelt: Strategischer Kauf von Intersect soll US-Energieinfrastruktur sichern
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

BayWa Aktie 324583 / DE0005194062

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.12.2025 00:09:54

EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Agreements signed for sale of Cefetra with new group of investors

BayWa
2.22 CHF 1.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Restructure of Company
BayWa AG: Agreements signed for sale of Cefetra with new group of investors

24-Dec-2025 / 00:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BayWa AG: Agreements signed for sale of Cefetra with new group of investors

Munich, December 23, 2025 – BayWa Agrar Beteiligungs GmbH, a subsidiary of BayWa AG, has today agreed with a consortium of several renowned investors on the sale of all shares in the agricultural trading company Cefetra Group B.V. (“Cefetra”).

The agreed purchase price amounts to approximately EUR 125 million. Of this amount, EUR 80 million is to be paid upon closing and a further EUR 45 million by the later of April 30, 2026, and 90 days after closing. If the buyer pays the deferred portion of the purchase price early, that portion will be reduced on a time-staggered basis by up to EUR 5 million. As a result of the repayment of shareholder loans at closing of the transaction as part of the refinancing of Cefetra by the buyer, BayWa AG will also receive a further approximately EUR 62 million. Furthermore, BayWa Group's bank liabilities will be reduced by more than EUR 600 million due to the deconsolidation of Cefetra from the consolidated financial statements and the use of the sale proceeds primarily for debt repayment.

The closing of the transaction is still subject to completion of the consultation process with the works council of Cefetra, foreign direct investment clearance in Italy and BayWa AG’s supervisory board and the closing of the refinancing of Cefetra. The refinancing of Cefetra with a credit line in the amount of EUR 600 million has already been committed by Cefetra’s two core banks and must be implemented as part of the closing of the transaction. For the refinancing of Cefetra, the banks require a certain equity target level at Cefetra upon closing of the transaction. BayWa AG has undertaken to make a contribution of approximately EUR 12 million to Cefetra for this purpose. With respect to the additional amount required to reach the required equity target level, the buyer has undertaken to make an additional contribution to Cefetra as part of closing.

The Management Board of BayWa AG expects that the closing of the transaction can take place in the first quarter of 2026.

Upon closing of the transaction, the cash inflows and debt relief effects envisaged in BayWa AG’s restructuring concept in connection with the sale can be realised.



Contact:
Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3887,
e-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.de

Dr. Frank Herkenhoff, BayWa AG,
Head of Corporate Communications,
tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3680,
e-mail: frank.herkenhoff@baywa.de


End of Inside Information

24-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastrasse 4
81925 Munich
Germany
E-mail: investorrelations@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.com
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005, DE000A351PD9
WKN: 519406, 519400, A351PD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2251128

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2251128  24-Dec-2025 CET/CEST