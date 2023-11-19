Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Bayer Aktie
19.11.2023 23:47:57

EQS-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: OCEANIC-AF study stopped early due to lack of efficacy

Bayer
39.84 CHF 2.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Study results
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: OCEANIC-AF study stopped early due to lack of efficacy

19-Nov-2023 / 23:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leverkusen/Berlin, November 19, 2023 – OCEANIC-AF, a phase III study investigating asundexian compared to apixaban (a direct oral anticoagulant) in patients with atrial fibrillation at risk for stroke is being stopped early. This decision is based on the recommendation of the study’s Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) as part of ongoing surveillance which showed an inferior efficacy of asundexian versus the control arm. Bayer will further analyze the data to understand the outcome and publish the data.

Available safety data are consistent with previously reported safety profiles of asundexian. The IDMC recommends continuing the OCEANIC-STROKE phase III study as planned. Appropriate measures will be taken to close the OCEANIC-AF study and patients will be contacted by their treating physicians/investigators to discuss next steps.

Asundexian is an investigational agent and has not been approved by any health authority for use in any country, for any indication.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Contact:
Mr. Peter Dahlhoff, Bayer AG, Investor Relations, Tel.: +49 214 60001494 , e-mail: peter.dahlhoff@bayer.com


End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Contact for investor inquiries:
Bayer Investor Relations Team, phone +49 214 30-72704
Email: ir@bayer.com
www.bayer.com/en/investors/ir-team
 

19-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)214 30-72704
E-mail: ir@bayer.com
Internet: www.bayer.com
ISIN: DE000BAY0017
WKN: BAY001
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50, Stoxx 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1776651

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1776651  19-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1776651&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

