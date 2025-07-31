Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’836 -0.8%  SPI 16’525 -0.8%  Dow 44’131 -0.7%  DAX 24’065 -0.8%  Euro 0.9280 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’320 -1.4%  Gold 3’290 0.4%  Bitcoin 94’814 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8128 -0.2%  Öl 72.6 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526Novo Nordisk129508879Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Sika41879292
Top News
Ausblick: Erste Group Bank öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Daimler Truck stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Cyberangriffe auf Kryptowährungen verursachen 2025 über 3 Milliarden Dollar Schaden
Juli 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Apple-Aktie steigt: Apple-Bilanz überzeugt mit Umsatz und Gewinn
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

31.07.2025 23:15:34

EQS-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer upgrades currency-adjusted sales and earnings guidance for 2025 and establishes additional provisions for litigation in the United States

Bayer
25.74 CHF -2.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer upgrades currency-adjusted sales and earnings guidance for 2025 and establishes additional provisions for litigation in the United States

31-Jul-2025 / 23:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leverkusen, July 31, 2025 – Ahead of the publication of its business results for the second quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, August 6, Bayer AG is providing an update on key financial figures. Due to a better-than-expected business performance at Pharmaceuticals in the first half of the year, Bayer is raising its full-year guidance for currency-adjusted sales and earnings. On a currency-adjusted basis (i.e. based on the average monthly exchange rates in 2024), Bayer now expects to post Group sales of 46 to 48 billion euros (previous forecast: 45 to 47 billion euros) and EBITDA before special items of 9.7 to 10.2 billion euros (previous forecast: 9.5 to 10.0 billion euros) for full-year 2025. The company is also raising its guidance for currency-adjusted core earnings per share to 4.80 to 5.30 euros (previous forecast: 4.50 to 5.00 euros). The forecast for currency-adjusted free cash flow remains unchanged at 1.5 to 2.5 billion euros. The company’s currency-adjusted guidance for net financial debt remains unchanged at 31.0 to 32.0 billion euros.

For the Pharmaceuticals Division, Bayer now expects to post currency- and portfolio-adjusted sales growth of 0 to plus 3 percent (previous forecast: minus 4 to minus 1 percent) and a currency-adjusted EBITDA margin before special items of 24 to 26 percent (previous forecast: 23 to 26 percent). For Crop Science, the company is reaffirming its previous guidance. For the Consumer Health Division, the company now expects currency- and portfolio-adjusted sales growth to come in at the lower end of the projected range of plus 2 to plus 5 percent, while the forecast for the currency-adjusted EBITDA margin before special items remains unchanged at 23 to 24 percent.

Bayer is continuously evaluating the impacts of the current geopolitical developments, especially in relation to tariffs from the US government. The currently projected financial effects are accounted for in the updated full-year guidance.

Bayer expects currency effects to diminish Group sales by around 2 billion euros, EBITDA before special items by approximately 500 million euros, and core earnings per share by about 0.35 euros. Regarding net financial debt, the company expects a positive impact of 1.2 billion euros from currency.

Business performance in the second quarter

Subject to a final audit of its figures, Bayer generated Group sales of approximately 10.7 billion euros in the second quarter of 2025. While the Crop Science Division increased sales by 2.2 percent on a currency- and portfolio-adjusted basis (Fx & portfolio adj.), the Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health divisions saw sales come in at prior-year levels, at plus 0.6 percent and plus 0.2 percent (Fx & portfolio adj.), respectively. Group EBITDA before special items came in at around 2.1 billion euros. At divisional level, EBITDA before special items increased to 0.7 billion euros at Crop Science and declined to 1.1 billion euros at Pharmaceuticals. At Consumer Health, EBITDA before special items was slightly above the prior-year level, coming in at 0.3 billion euros. In Reconciliation, EBITDA before special items improved to minus 13 million euros.

Core earnings per share increased to 1.23 euros, mainly driven by a year-on-year improvement in the financial result and lower tax expense. Free cash flow came in at around 0.1 billion euros, while net financial debt amounted to 33.3 billion euros.

Special items in EBIT totaled approximately minus 1 billion euros, and mainly related to approximately 0.8 billion euros in impairment loss reversals from impairment testing at Crop Science as well as approximately 1.7 billion euros in provisions and liabilities for litigation in the United States.

For the full-year, Bayer now expects special items in EBITDA to amount to minus 3.5 to minus 2.5 billion euros (previous forecast: minus 1.5 to minus 0.5 billion euros).

Litigation in the United States

Bayer has established additional provisions of around 1.2 billion euros for the Roundup™ (glyphosate) litigation. This figure is included in the around 1.7 billion euro total mentioned above. In addition to covering defense costs, these additional provisions were mainly attributable to an adverse verdict on the company’s appeal in the Anderson et al. case. The company has taken further legal action against the ruling and filed an application for the case to be transferred to the Missouri Supreme Court for review.

Furthermore, the company has achieved a major settlement with a plaintiffs’ law firm, reducing the total number of unresolved glyphosate claims to 61,000. Of the 192,000 claims in total, 131,000 have been settled or are not eligible.

Settlements are part of the company’s multi-pronged strategy to significantly contain the US litigation by the end of 2026.

For PCBs, Bayer recorded 530 million euros in additional provisions and liabilities for the Burke case, potential future settlements related to the Sky Valley Education Center (SVEC) in the US state of Washington, and other litigation costs. This figure is likewise included in the around 1.7 billion euro total mentioned above. Most of the claims alleging personal injury due to PCB exposure relate to the SVEC, a school building in the Seattle area. With respect to the past SVEC verdicts, Bayer continues to await a ruling from the Washington Supreme Court on the Erickson case.

Bayer will publish detailed results for the second quarter on August 6, 2025. Definitions of the key performance indicators applied can be found on pages 76 to 78 of the 2024 Annual Report.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Bayer AG is a holding company with operating subsidiaries worldwide. References to “Bayer” or “the company” herein may refer to one or more subsidiaries as context requires.

Contact:
Mrs. Denise Jahn, Bayer AG, Investor Relations, Phone: +49-214-30-72704, e-mail: denise.jahn@bayer.com


End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Contact for investor inquiries:
Bayer Investor Relations Team, phone +49 214 30-72704
Email: ir@bayer.com
www.bayer.com/en/investors/ir-team

31-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)214 30-72704
E-mail: ir@bayer.com
Internet: www.bayer.com
ISIN: DE000BAY0017
WKN: BAY001
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50, Stoxx 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2178040

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2178040  31-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Bayer

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bayer

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
28.07.25 Bayer Market-Perform Bernstein Research
24.07.25 Bayer Neutral UBS AG
21.07.25 Bayer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.07.25 Bayer Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.07.25 Bayer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Interactive Brokers, ING und Wells Fargo mit François Bloch

Drei neue Aktien kommen in das BX Musterportfolio:
✅ Interactive Brokers – US45841N1072
✅ ING Group N.V. – NL0011821202
✅ Wells Fargo & Co – US9497461015

Drei Aktien verlassen das BX Musterportfolio:
❌ SAP – DE0007164600
❌ Intuit Inc – US4612021034
❌ Deutsche Boerse AG – DE0005810055

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wachstum, Dividende, Potenzial: Unsere Top-Bankenaktien für den Aufschwung

Inside Trading & Investment

18:30 Logo WHS Meta Aktienanalyse: KI, Quartalszahlen & Superintelligenz – Macht Meta alles richtig?
10:57 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Cyber Security – Sicherheit hat Vorrang/Nike/On Holding – Ein sportliches Duo
09:25 Marktüberblick: Meta und Microsoft überraschen positiv
08:56 SAP: Zentraler Cloud-Anbieter für europäische KI-Infrastruktur?
30.07.25 Wachstum, Dividende, Potenzial: Unsere Top-Bankenaktien für den Aufschwung
29.07.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
29.07.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
25.07.25 Nestlé drückt SMI ins Minus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’348.18 19.12 BT2SYU
Short 12’636.08 13.03 BOIS7U
Short 13’080.82 8.72 BA5S0U
SMI-Kurs: 11’836.00 31.07.2025 17:31:41
Long 11’361.83 19.76 BK5S8U
Long 11’071.73 13.32 BQZSCU
Long 10’637.71 8.91 SSPM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bayer 67.99 -0.18% Bayer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD weitet Aktiensplit für BYD-Aktien auf Shenzen aus - Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
Clara Technologies-Aktie in Kanada zeitweise vom Handel ausgesetzt - Gründe unklar
Nach Aufschwung vom Vortag: So entwickeln sich Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT
Idorsia-Aktie zweistellig höher: Idorsia wächst weiter und erzielt im ersten Halbjahr schwarze Zahlen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im freien Fall: Ausblick aufgrund starker Wegovy-Konkurrenz nach unten revidiert - CEO-Stelle neu besetzt
Lufthansa-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Lufthansa bestätigt Jahresziele nach starkem Gewinnsprung - Tochter Swiss hält Umsatz stabil
Juli 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
DroneShield-Aktie setzt Kursrally fort: Umsatzsprung und Auftragsbestand treiben an
Aktien von HENSOLDT, Rheinmetall & RENK in Grün: HENSOLDT übertrifft Erwartungen bei Umsatz und Marge
Nach dem Kurssturz: Was Analysten jetzt zur Novo Nordisk-Aktie sagen

Top-Rankings

Juli 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Juli 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die E ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im Juli 2025
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2025
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}