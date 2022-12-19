SMI 10'808 0.4%  SPI 13'816 0.4%  Dow 32'920 -0.9%  DAX 13'964 0.5%  Euro 0.9891 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'823 0.5%  Gold 1'794 0.2%  Bitcoin 15'616 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9324 -0.1%  Öl 79.9 0.8% 
BAUER Aktie [Valor: 2602618 / ISIN: DE0005168108]
19.12.2022 13:39:41

EQS-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG suspends planned capital increase due to action against resolution of the General Meeting

BAUER
13.54 CHF -4.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG suspends planned capital increase due to action against resolution of the General Meeting

19-Dec-2022 / 13:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schrobenhausen, Germany The Executive Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005168108) today decided to suspend the planned capital increase for the time being.

To the companys knowledge an action has been filed with the Munich Regional Court I by a shareholder against the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of November 18, 2022 to increase the companys share capital against cash contributions by granting indirect subscription rights within the statutory period.

As a result, the subscription rights period for shareholders cannot begin as planned on December 22, 2022 and must be postponed for the time being for an as yet indefinite period.

BAUER AG will immediately initiate release proceedings with the court for the entry of the resolution of the General Meeting in the register and will further inform about the progress of the capital increase in accordance with the legal obligations.



Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
investor.relations@bauer.de
www.bauer.de

19-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8252 97 1218
Fax: +49 (0)8252 97 2900
E-mail: investor.relations@bauer.de
Internet: www.bauer.de
ISIN: DE0005168108
WKN: 516810
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1516587

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1516587  19-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1516587&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

