EQS-Adhoc: Basler AG: Basler publishes audited financial statements for the 2024 financial year, including a forecast for 2025 and a medium-term outlook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Basler AG: Basler publishes audited financial statements for the 2024 financial year, including a forecast for 2025 and a medium-term outlook



27-March-2025 / 21:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2024 (MAR)

Financial figures / Annual financial statements

Basler publishes audited financial statements for the 2024 financial year, including a forecast for 2025 and a medium-term outlook



Sales Euro 183.7 million (2023: Euro 203.1 million, -10 %)

Incoming orders Euro 192.4 million (2023: Euro 166.9 million, +15 %)

EBITDA Euro 10.0 million (2023: Euro 1.7 million)

Adj. EBITDA before one-off expense Euro 15.5 million

EBT Euro -12.0 million (2023: Euro -20.2 million)

Adj. EBT before one-off expense Euro -5.1 million

Annual net loss Euro -13.8 million (2023: Euro -13.8 million)

Earnings per share Euro -0.45 (2023: Euro -0,45)

Free cash flow Euro 1.4 million (2023: Euro -9.2 million)

Forecast 2025: Sales corridor Euro 186 million to Euro 198 million, EBT margin 0 % to 5 %

Ahrensburg, March 27, 2025 – The Basler Group, a leading supplier of image processing solutions for computer vision applications, is today publishing its audited annual financial statements for the financial year 2024. The financial statements have been confirmed by the supervisory board. In the course of finalizing the financial statements, reclassifications have been made that led to a change in EBITDA and the total of one-off expenses after the publication of preliminary business figures for 2024 on March 21, 2025. EBITDA increased by Euro 1.1 million to Euro 10.0 million compared to the preliminary figures published on March 21, and one-off expenses increased by Euro 0.7 million to Euro 6.9 million. Profit before tax and net loss remained unaffected.

Compared to the previous year, incoming orders of Basler Group increased by 15 % to Euro 192.4 million (previous year: Euro 166.9 million) in 2024. The group’s sales revenues fell by 10 % to Euro 183.7 million (previous year: Euro 203.1 million). The pre-tax result amounted to Euro -12.0 million (previous year: Euro -20.2 million) and thus to a negative pre-tax return of -6.5 % (previous year: -9.9 %). The one-off expense of the cost-cutting program amounted to Euro 6.9 million. It is fully included in the pre-tax loss.

With these results, Basler closes the financial year in line with the revised forecast from the end of October, which expected sales of between Euro 178 million and Euro 184 million and a pre-tax loss of between Euro 8 million and Euro 12 million for the financial year 2024.

Despite the significant loss, the free cash flow was balanced at Euro 1.4 million (previous year: Euro -9.2 million). It was impacted by the acquisition of shares in Roboception GmbH and the full acquisition of Basler France.

At its meeting today, the supervisory board of Basler AG approved the management board's proposal for the appropriation of profits for fiscal year 2024. In view of the high loss and the drastic measures in fiscal year 2024, as well as to protect liquidity and further restore the company's resilience a proposal will be made to the annual general meeting to continue the suspension of the payment of a dividend for fiscal year 2024 and to carry forward the entire balance sheet profit. The proposal is in line with the company's dividend policy of paying out 30 percent of net profit, subject to business performance and planned investments in the growth and future of the company. The company's dividend policy remains unchanged.

The cost saving measures scheduled in October 2024 were implemented as planned at the end of 2024. As things stand at present, they will lower the group's break-even point for the 2025 financial year to around Euro 180 million of sales revenues.

Taking into account the positive incoming orders of recent months, the increasing normalisation of customer inventories and the forecasts of relevant industry associations as well as direct feedback from customers, the management expects group sales in the range of € 186 to 198 million for the financial year 2025. Considering the reduced break-even point, the group aims for an EBT margin of between 0 % and 5 %, depending on the course of business within the sales corridor. The first quarter of 2025 will be above the forecasted yield corridor due to the project business won at the turn of the year. Visibility for the rest of the year remains very limited and geopolitical uncertainties complicate the outlook.

In the medium term, management is much more optimistic and expects the company to return to its sales growth path of 15 % on average. This medium-term outlook is based on the conviction that the computer vision market will steadily grow due to increasing digitalization, automation and new fields of application, and that the group will benefit disproportionately from this growth due to its strong market position and its successful transformation into a solution provider. From now on, management aims to achieve group sales of more than Euro 275 million with a group EBT of 12 % by 2028 at the latest. The updated medium-term forecast assumes a recovery in key vertical markets by 2026 at the latest and continued access to the Chinese market despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

In addition to these economic goals, social and ecological goals are also pursued as part of sustainable corporate development. In this context, management is striving to achieve climate neutrality for the group by 2030 with regard to scope 1 and 2.

The full annual report can be found on the company’s website (www.baslerweb.com).

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Basler AG is an international leader and experienced expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad coordinated portfolio of vision hardware and software. In addition, it enables customers to solve their vision application issues by developing customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs approximately 800 employees at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as other sales and development locations throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CCO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 – 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com