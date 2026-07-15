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15.07.2026 11:43:13
EQS-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for second quarter of 2026 and increases earnings outlook for full-year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: BASF SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year
BASF Group releases preliminary figures for second quarter of 2026 and increases earnings outlook for full-year 2026
Q2 2026:
Outlook 2026:
Ludwigshafen – July 15, 2026 – BASF has released preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2026. Sales increased by 16% in the second quarter of 2026 to €17.2 billion (Q2 2025: €14.8 billion). The increase compared with the prior-year quarter resulted primarily from higher prices (+11%) and higher volumes (+7%); currency effects (-1%) and portfolio effects (-1%) had an offsetting impact. According to Vara, analysts had expected sales of €16.5 billion on average for the second quarter of 2026.
EBITDA before special items of BASF Group amounted to an expected €2.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026 and was thus considerably above the level of the analyst consensus for the second quarter of 2026 (Vara: €2.1 billion) and considerably above the prior-year quarter figure (Q2 2025: €1.6 billion). The significant increase in EBITDA before special items of BASF Group compared with the prior-year period was mainly due to higher earnings in all segments except Surface Technologies. The average analyst estimates compiled by Vara for EBITDA before special items of the respective segments were considerably exceeded by Materials, Industrial Solutions and Agricultural Solutions and slightly exceeded by Nutrition & Care. EBITDA before special items of Chemicals and Surface Technologies came in significantly below the average analyst estimates for the respective segments.
EBITDA of BASF Group amounted to an expected €2.0 billion in the second quarter of 2026, on the level of the average analyst estimates (Vara: €2.0 billion) and considerably above the figure for the prior-year period (Q2 2025: €1.3 billion). Special items in EBITDA primarily resulted from transformation costs that were mainly incurred as part of the cost savings programs currently being driven forward as well as the introduction of new ERP systems.
BASF Group’s EBIT before special items amounted to an expected €1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2026, considerably above the analyst consensus (Vara: €1.1 billion) and considerably above the figure for the prior-year quarter (Q2 2025: €0.7 billion).
Net income reached an expected €4.1 billion, significantly above average analyst estimates for the second quarter of 2026 (Vara: €2.4 billion) and far exceeding the figure in the prior-year quarter (Q2 2025: €79 million). This was mainly due to the disposal gain in the amount of €3.9 billion before taxes from the coatings transaction with Carlyle, which was closed on June 30, 2026. The expected tax expense associated with the transaction is a mid-triple-digit million-euro amount.
The BASF Group’s free cash flow is likely to amount to minus €0.2 billion in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: plus €0.5 billion), mainly due to higher capital tied up as a result of higher raw material prices. This is based on expected cash flows from operating activities of €0.5 billion (Q2 2025: €1.6 billion), minus expected payments made for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in the amount of €0.7 billion (Q2 2025: €1.1 billion).
Outlook for the full-year 2026
In light of the better-than-expected business development, BASF is increasing its full-year 2026 outlook for EBITDA before special items. The company now anticipates EBITDA before special items of between €6.9 billion and €7.7 billion in 2026 (previously: €6.2 billion to €7.0 billion; analyst consensus 2026: €7.3 billion; full year 2025: €6.6 billion). The forecasted earnings range remains unchanged due to the continuing geopolitical uncertainties. For free cash flow, BASF continues to expect a figure of between €1.5 billion and €2.3 billion in 2026 (average analyst estimates for 2026: €2.3 billion; full year 2025: €1.3 billion); this is due, among other reasons, to higher capital tied up as a result of higher raw material prices.
This outlook is based on the following adjusted assumptions regarding the global economic environment in 2026 (previous assumptions from the BASF Report 2025 in parentheses):
The development of the global economy and regional chemical markets in the second half of 2026 remains highly uncertain. It depends to a considerable degree on the outcome of the negotiations between the United States and Iran, particularly with regard to the access to and use of the Strait of Hormuz for the transport of energy and petrochemical feedstocks from the Middle East. A prolonged closure of this trade route would weigh significantly on economic activity. Conversely, a rapid agreement on a reliable framework arrangement would provide additional momentum for economic growth.
Further information
The overview of analyst estimates, which is compiled monthly by Vara Research on behalf of BASF, can be found at: www.basf.com/analysts-estimates.
BASF will publish its Half-Year Financial Report 2026 on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST and will comment on the figures in a conference call for analysts and investors (from 8:30 a.m. CEST) and a press conference for journalists (from 10:30 a.m. CEST).
Contact
Jens Fey
End of Inside Information
15-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
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|BASF11, WKN A0JRFB, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0JRFA, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0JQF2, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0EUB8, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN 884671, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0XFK1, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0XFHJ, Börse Luxemburg, , WKN A0T6EG, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0T4DU, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN 3994329, Swiss Exchange (SWX), , WKN 3994338, Swiss Exchange (SWX), , WKN A0TKBM, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0T65R, Börse Luxemburg,
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|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, SIX
|LEI Code:
|529900PM64WH8AF1E917
|EQS News ID:
|2366262
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2366262 15-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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