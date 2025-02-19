|
EQS-Adhoc: Baader Bank exceeds forecast for the 2024 financial year
Baader Bank exceeds forecast for the 2024 financial year
All data is based on provisional and unaudited consolidated figures
On 19 September 2024, Baader Bank adjusted its previous earnings forecast upwards and announced that it expects consolidated earnings before taxes in a range of EUR 25 million to EUR 32 million for the 2024 financial year. Based on the preliminary and unaudited Group figures for the completed financial year 2024, which are now being finalised, consolidated earnings before taxes are expected to be around EUR 40 million, which is significantly higher than the previous forecast for the financial year as a whole.
The detailed preliminary and unaudited consolidated figures will be published as planned on 27 February 2025. The final and audited consolidated figures of Baader Bank are expected to be published on 27 March 2025.
For further information and media inquiries:
Marlene Constanze Hartz
Senior Manager
Group Communication
T +49 89 5150 1044
Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany
Next dates:
27/02/2025 Corporate News on the preliminary annual results for 2024
27/03/2025 Corporate News on the final annual results for 2024
10/07/2025 General Annual Meeting
About Baader Bank AG:
Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.
