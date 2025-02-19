Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Baader Bank Aktie [Valor: 251426 / ISIN: DE0005088108]
19.02.2025 17:35:10

EQS-Adhoc: Baader Bank exceeds forecast for the 2024 financial year

Baader Bank
3.80 CHF -0.52%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
Baader Bank exceeds forecast for the 2024 financial year

19-Feb-2025 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baader Bank exceeds forecast for the 2024 financial year

All data is based on provisional and unaudited consolidated figures

 

On 19 September 2024, Baader Bank adjusted its previous earnings forecast upwards and announced that it expects consolidated earnings before taxes in a range of EUR 25 million to EUR 32 million for the 2024 financial year. Based on the preliminary and unaudited Group figures for the completed financial year 2024, which are now being finalised, consolidated earnings before taxes are expected to be around EUR 40 million, which is significantly higher than the previous forecast for the financial year as a whole.

The detailed preliminary and unaudited consolidated figures will be published as planned on 27 February 2025. The final and audited consolidated figures of Baader Bank are expected to be published on 27 March 2025.

 

 

For further information and media inquiries:

 

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1044
marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de

 

Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

https://www.baaderbank.de

 

 

Next dates:

27/02/2025   Corporate News on the preliminary annual results for 2024

27/03/2025  Corporate News on the final annual results for 2024

10/07/2025  General Annual Meeting

 

 

 

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.



End of Inside Information

19-Feb-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1017
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2088801

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2088801  19-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2088801&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

