Avemio Aktie 141646200 / DE000A40KY59
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30.09.2026 20:50:13
EQS-Adhoc: Avemio AG: Adverse Audit Opinion on 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements and Group Management Report – 2025 Annual Report Published
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Avemio AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Refusal of the audit opinion
Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Mainz-Kastel, September 30, 2026. The Management Board of Avemio AG today received the adverse audit opinion of its auditor, RGW CONTENT GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Wiesbaden, on the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025, and the group management report for fiscal year 2025. The Company published its 2025 annual report today.
The auditor bases its adverse opinion on objections to the preparation of the financial statements on a going concern basis. In its assessment, the conditions for this are not met, because at the time the financial statements were prepared and audited, no final restructuring plan yet existed for the subsidiary Teltec AG, which is in insolvency proceedings under self-administration, and the measures required to secure liquidity were not sufficiently assured. In addition, the auditor considers the continued carrying amount of Teltec AG's goodwill of EUR 9.9 million to be inappropriate. It regards the effects on the consolidated financial statements and the group management report as material and pervasive.
The Management Board prepared the consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis. In its assessment, the indicators currently available suggest that a viable restructuring solution for Teltec AG is achievable. Until such a solution is in place, the group management report identifies a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.
Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avemio AG
|Peter-Sander-Str. 41c
|55252 Mainz-Kastel
|Germany
|Phone:
|06134 584480
|E-mail:
|ir@avemio.com
|Internet:
|www.avemio.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40KY59
|WKN:
|A40KY5
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|549300D52387N84OIJ52
|EQS News ID:
|2408280
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2408280 30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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