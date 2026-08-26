EQS-Adhoc: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD. INTENDS TO PURSUE SQUEEZE-OUT AND DELISTING

EQS-Ad-hoc: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Delisting

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD. INTENDS TO PURSUE SQUEEZE-OUT AND DELISTING



26-Aug-2026 / 03:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD. INTENDS TO PURSUE SQUEEZE-OUT AND DELISTING

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

Vienna, 26 August 2026

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (the “Bidder”) has informed the public today that based on the result of the voluntary public takeover offer aimed to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act (Übernahmegesetz) (the “Offer”), which has been accepted for approximately 96.55% of the shares in AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG’s (the "Company"), and subject to the fulfillment of the condition precedent pursuant to section 4.1.3 of the offer document (approval of the competent Austrian foreign direct investment authority), the Bidder intends to pursue the necessary steps to effect a squeeze-out in accordance with the provisions of the Austrian Squeeze-out Act (Gesellschafter-Ausschlussgesetz).

The implementation of this squeeze-out will also lead to the delisting of the Company from the Vienna Stock Exchange and Euronext Athens.

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG

Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Lamezanstrasse 4-8

1230 Vienna, Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director

Tel. (AT): +43 (1) 61065 – 357

Tel. (GR): +30 210 6697 860

E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

Euronext Athens Exchange (main market)