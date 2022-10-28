SMI 10'655 -0.5%  SPI 13'588 -0.6%  Dow 32'033 0.6%  DAX 13'063 -1.1%  Euro 0.9895 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'562 -1.2%  Gold 1'651 -0.8%  Bitcoin 20'011 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9953 0.4%  Öl 96.0 -0.7% 
Top News
Swiss Re-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Swiss Re rutscht in die roten Zahlen - Naturkatastrophen belasten
VW-Tochter AUDI mit weniger Umsatz
Ypsomed-Aktie mit kleinen Gewinnen: Ypsomed verkauft DiaExpert in die Niederlande
Glencore-Aktie in Rot: Glencore mit Produktionsrückgang bei Kupfer
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Vormittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Aurubis Aktie [Valor: 917955 / ISIN: DE0006766504]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.10.2022 10:04:36

EQS-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Cyber attack on Aurubis

Aurubis
65.40 CHF -1.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aurubis AG: Cyber attack on Aurubis

28-Oct-2022 / 10:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cyber attack on Aurubis

 

Hamburg, October 28, 2022 - In the night of Oct. 28, 2022, there was a cyber attack on Aurubis' IT systems. As a result, they were shut down preventively and disconnected from the Internet. The IT systems are currently being examined. The scope of the impact is being reviewed.

Contact:
Dr. Björn Carsten Frenzel
Leader Legal Affairs
E-Mail: c.frenzel@aurubis.com
Tel: +49 40 78 83 30 44
Mobil: + 49 172 4200 531

28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
E-mail: a.seidler@aurubis.com
Internet: www.aurubis.com
ISIN: DE0006766504
WKN: 676650
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1474157

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1474157  28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1474157&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Aurubis

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten