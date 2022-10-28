|
28.10.2022 10:04:36
EQS-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Cyber attack on Aurubis
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cyber attack on Aurubis
Hamburg, October 28, 2022 - In the night of Oct. 28, 2022, there was a cyber attack on Aurubis' IT systems. As a result, they were shut down preventively and disconnected from the Internet. The IT systems are currently being examined. The scope of the impact is being reviewed.
