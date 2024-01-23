Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.01.2024 14:22:43

EQS-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Company management to be restructured in 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Aurubis AG: Company management to be restructured in 2024

23-Jan-2024 / 14:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aurubis AG: Company management to be restructured in 2024

Hamburg, January 23, 2024 — The Aurubis AG Supervisory Board has agreed with CEO Roland Harings, CFO Rainer Verhoeven, and COO Smelting & Products Dr. Heiko Arnold to prematurely terminate their current Executive Board contracts.

Dr. Arnold will end his tenure on the Executive Board on February 29, 2024, Rainer Verhoeven will leave the company on June 30, 2024, and Roland Harings at the end of the fiscal year on September 30, 2024.

The three Board members are thus taking accountability for the unique challenges Aurubis faced in the past fiscal year, especially in light of the serious cases of fraud and theft at the Hamburg plant and work safety incidents. Based on a comprehensive legal opinion from the Hengeler Mueller law firm regarding the responsibility of the three Executive Board members, the Supervisory Board has decided not to pursue compensation for damages against the three Executive Board members at this time.

COO Multimetal Recycling Inge Hofkens will continue in her role on the Executive Board and assume overall responsibility for the Commercial division.

The Supervisory Board has begun the process for timely new appointments to the Executive Board.

Effective March 1, 2024, Prof. Markus Kramer will be dispatched from the Supervisory Board to round out the new Executive Board team, where he will assume Heiko Arnold’s key responsibilities initially until September 30, 2024. Kramer will also serve as Chief Transformation Officer, be responsible for Human Resources, and assume the role of Director of Industrial Relations.

The strategic direction and implementation of the strategic growth initiatives will continue unchanged.

 

Contact:

Angela Seidler
Leader Investor Relations
E-Mail: A.Seidler@aurubis.com
Tel: +49 40 78 83 3178



End of Inside Information

23-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
E-mail: a.seidler@aurubis.com
Internet: www.aurubis.com
ISIN: DE0006766504
WKN: 676650
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1821215

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1821215  23-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

