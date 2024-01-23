|
23.01.2024 14:22:43
EQS-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Company management to be restructured in 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Aurubis AG: Company management to be restructured in 2024
Hamburg, January 23, 2024 — The Aurubis AG Supervisory Board has agreed with CEO Roland Harings, CFO Rainer Verhoeven, and COO Smelting & Products Dr. Heiko Arnold to prematurely terminate their current Executive Board contracts.
Dr. Arnold will end his tenure on the Executive Board on February 29, 2024, Rainer Verhoeven will leave the company on June 30, 2024, and Roland Harings at the end of the fiscal year on September 30, 2024.
The three Board members are thus taking accountability for the unique challenges Aurubis faced in the past fiscal year, especially in light of the serious cases of fraud and theft at the Hamburg plant and work safety incidents. Based on a comprehensive legal opinion from the Hengeler Mueller law firm regarding the responsibility of the three Executive Board members, the Supervisory Board has decided not to pursue compensation for damages against the three Executive Board members at this time.
COO Multimetal Recycling Inge Hofkens will continue in her role on the Executive Board and assume overall responsibility for the Commercial division.
The Supervisory Board has begun the process for timely new appointments to the Executive Board.
Effective March 1, 2024, Prof. Markus Kramer will be dispatched from the Supervisory Board to round out the new Executive Board team, where he will assume Heiko Arnold’s key responsibilities initially until September 30, 2024. Kramer will also serve as Chief Transformation Officer, be responsible for Human Resources, and assume the role of Director of Industrial Relations.
The strategic direction and implementation of the strategic growth initiatives will continue unchanged.
Contact:
Angela Seidler
End of Inside Information
23-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
|E-mail:
|a.seidler@aurubis.com
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006766504
|WKN:
|676650
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1821215
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1821215 23-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
