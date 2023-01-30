|
30.01.2023 19:50:19
EQS-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: ATOSS proposes payout of EUR 2.83 per share
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Payout
Munich, January 30, 2023
The management board of ATOSS Software AG proposes to the supervisory board an out payment amounting to EUR 2.83 per share. This out payment includes in continuation of the dividend policy a dividend amounting to EUR 1.83 per share for the business year 2023 and a special dividend amounting to EUR 1.00 per share. The proposal regarding the out payment made by the administrative organs of the company will be decided upon by the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on April 28, 2023.
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Subsequent to the out payment, the equity capital structure of ATOSS Software AG will continue to show a comfortable equity ratio and liquid funds (sight deposits, short-term and long-term other financial assets) of over EUR 50 million by the year end. Thanks to its business model the company is recording regular, significant positive operative cash flows. The company's operating cash flow for the year 2022 is expected to come in at the high level of EUR 26 million.
The preliminary results for the full year 2022 and the fourth quarter 2022 will be released on January 31, 2023.
30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ATOSS Software AG
|Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
|81671 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 4 27 71-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4 27 71-100
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@atoss.com
|Internet:
|www.atoss.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005104400
|WKN:
|510440
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1547089
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1547089 30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung