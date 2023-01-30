SMI 11'380 0.4%  SPI 14'602 0.3%  Dow 33'863 -0.3%  DAX 15'126 -0.2%  Euro 1.0034 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'159 -0.5%  Gold 1'922 -0.3%  Bitcoin 21'381 -2.4%  Dollar 0.9244 0.4%  Öl 85.1 -1.4% 
EQS-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: ATOSS proposes payout of EUR 2.83 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Payout
ATOSS Software AG: ATOSS proposes payout of EUR 2.83 per share

30-Jan-2023 / 19:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, January 30, 2023

The management board of ATOSS Software AG proposes to the supervisory board an out payment amounting to EUR 2.83 per share. This out payment includes in continuation of the dividend policy a dividend amounting to EUR 1.83 per share for the business year 2023 and a special dividend amounting to EUR 1.00 per share. The proposal regarding the out payment made by the administrative organs of the company will be decided upon by the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on April 28, 2023.

Subsequent to the out payment, the equity capital structure of ATOSS Software AG will continue to show a comfortable equity ratio and liquid funds (sight deposits, short-term and long-term other financial assets) of over EUR 50 million by the year end. Thanks to its business model the company is recording regular, significant positive operative cash flows. The company's operating cash flow for the year 2022 is expected to come in at the high level of EUR 26 million.

The preliminary results for the full year 2022 and the fourth quarter 2022 will be released on January 31, 2023.

30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software AG
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-100
E-mail: investor.relations@atoss.com
Internet: www.atoss.com
ISIN: DE0005104400
WKN: 510440
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1547089

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1547089  30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

