SMI 11'032 -0.3%  SPI 14'074 -0.3%  Dow 33'781 0.9%  DAX 14'307 -0.5%  Euro 0.9865 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'922 -0.5%  Gold 1'779 -1.0%  Bitcoin 15'963 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9376 0.4%  Öl 78.1 1.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Trotz FTX-Insolvenz: Cathie Wood bleibt Bitcoin-Bulle
Mark Mobius: Bitcoin könnte in 2023 auf 10'000 US-Dollar fallen
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie: Passagieraufkommen am Flughafen steigt im November weiter an
In der Krise: Credit Suisse gerät weiter unter Druck
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Aroundtown Aktie [Valor: 38311137 / ISIN: LU1673108939]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.12.2022 19:22:30

EQS-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA will pay the perpetual notes coupons due in December 2022 and January 2023

Aroundtown
6.92 CHF -5.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Financing
Aroundtown SA will pay the perpetual notes coupons due in December 2022 and January 2023

12-Dec-2022 / 19:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation MAR)

Issuer: Aroundtown SA
            ATF Netherlands B.V.

 

Aroundtown will pay the perpetual notes coupons due in December 2022 and January 2023.

Luxembourg, 12 December 2022 - The board of directors (the Board) of Aroundtown SA (Aroundtown) has decided today that Aroundtown and its subsidiary ATF Netherlands B.V., as the case may be, will not exercise its option to defer coupon payments under all of its outstanding perpetual notes that are scheduled for coupon payments in December 2022 and January 2023. The coupon payments relate to the following perpetual notes: ISIN XS2055106210, ISIN XS1508392625, ISIN XS1752984440 and ISIN XS2027946610.


Contact

Timothy Wright
T: +352 288 313
E: info@aroundtown.de
www.aroundtown.de


Important information:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

If any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'contemplate', 'aim', 'assume' or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Aroundtown and the persons acting together with Aroundtown. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Aroundtown and the persons acting together with Aroundtown have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Aroundtown or the persons acting together with Aroundtown. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.

12-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 288 313
E-mail: info@aroundtown.de
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de
ISIN: LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS2114459550, XS1508392625, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2055106210, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, AU3CB0252955, CA04269KAA12, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1961042915, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023872174, XS2023873149, XS2198981263, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848,
WKN: A2DW8Z, A1Z07A, A18V71, A180VY, A1839S, A1899S, A19LQR, A19QUX, A19Q3W, A19VK9, A19Z76, A19U7Q
Indices: MDAX, MSCI, STOXX Europe 600, S&P 350, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT, GPR 250
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1511021

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1511021  12-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1511021&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten