16.01.2023 19:12:36

EQS-Adhoc: Application for termination of stock exchange inclusion in Munich

AURELIUS
18.53 CHF -13.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Application for termination of stock exchange inclusion in Munich

16-Jan-2023 / 19:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Application for termination of stock exchange inclusion in Munich

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA: AURELIUS will apply to have its stock exchange inclusion terminated (m:access and Open Market on the Munich Stock Exchange).

Grünwald, January 16, 2023 The Board of Directors of the general partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) resolved on todays date to file an application to revoke the quotation of the shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA from the m:access segment and for the revocation of inclusion in the Open Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The company intends to file the corresponding application with the Munich Stock Exchange within a short period of time. The company assumes that the ordinary shares would remain listed or admitted to trading on another Open Market. Effectively, therefore, it is considering a change of segments from the qualified Open Market into the general Open Market.

The date of the revocation of the quotation of the shares from the m:access segment and the termination of inclusion in the Open Market will depend on the corresponding decision to be made by the Munich Stock Exchange. The company expects that the Munich Stock Exchange will provide for a sufficiently long phase-out period in its decision.

Besides cost savings, the main advantage of the intended termination of stock exchange inclusion will be a considerable reduction of the organizational effort needed to fulfill compliance requirements under capital markets law, particularly with regard to the private equity business of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA.


Contact:

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (89) 544799 0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799 55

E-mail: investor@aureliuinvest.de

16-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1536329

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1536329  16-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1536329&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

