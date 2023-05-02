Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
APONTIS PHARMA Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: APONTIS PHARMA AG adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
APONTIS PHARMA AG adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2023

02-May-2023 / 21:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

APONTIS PHARMA AG adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2023

Monheim am Rhein, 2 May 2023. APONTIS PHARMA AG (APONTIS PHARMA or Company, Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5) adjusts its guidance for fiscal year 2023 as a consequence of delivery difficulties at a contracted manufacturer, delayed sales growth, and approval delays. The Company now expects revenues of EUR 42.6 million (previously: EUR 51.7 million) and EBITDA of EUR 3.2 million (previously: EUR 3.2 million).

The reasons for the changes in forecast revenues and earnings include uncertainties in the supply of the product Atorimib by the contracted manufacturer. The contracted manufacturer is striving for a sustained improvement of the supply situation. Such a provision of the originally planned delivery quantities of Atorimib could again lead to a significant improvement in revenues and EBITDA for APONTIS PHARMA. Besides the delays in market launches in the previous year, slower revenue growth of new Single Pills is making itself felt. Furthermore, the national approval by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) of a Single Pill originally planned for launch in fiscal year 2023 was deferred. Furthermore, the national approval by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) of a Single Pill and its subsequent market launch were postponed within fiscal year 2023. According to the applicable approval guidelines for decentralized European procedures, the BfArM was supposed to conduct the national phase and issue the approval notices within a period of 30 days. The European approval for this product has already been obtained in spring 2022.

APONTIS PHARMA AG

Investor Relations
ir@apontis-pharma.de
T: +49 2173 89 55 4900
F: +49 2173 89 55 1521
Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10
40789 Monheim am Rhein
Germany
apontis-pharma.de

APONTIS PHARMA press contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communications GmbH
Sven Pauly
ir@apontis-pharma.de
T: +49 89 125 09 0330



End of Inside Information

02-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: APONTIS PHARMA AG
Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10
40789 Monheim
Germany
E-mail: ir@apontis-pharma.de
Internet: https://apontis-pharma.de/
ISIN: DE000A3CMGM5
WKN: A3CMGM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1622625

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1622625  02-May-2023 CET/CEST

