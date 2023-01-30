SMI 11'380 0.4%  SPI 14'602 0.3%  Dow 33'773 -0.6%  DAX 15'126 -0.2%  Euro 1.0039 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'159 -0.5%  Gold 1'923 -0.3%  Bitcoin 21'043 -3.9%  Dollar 0.9252 0.4%  Öl 84.9 -1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Familienkonzerne in der Schweiz spielen auch weltweit oben mit
ETFs boomen trotz Marktschwäche: Milliardenzuflüsse in Exchange-Traded Products bei BlackRock
GE HealthCare-Aktie im Plus: GE HealthCare verzeichnet weniger Gewinn
Ford-Aktie tiefer: Ford ruft Hunderttausende Autos wegen mangelhafter Kameras zurück
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Abend am Rohstoffmarkt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
ams Aktie [Symbol: AMS / Valor: 24924656]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.01.2023 21:10:22

EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: Alexander Everke hands over ams OSRAM CEO position to Aldo Kamper

ams
9.11 CHF 3.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Personnel
ams-OSRAM AG: Alexander Everke hands over ams OSRAM CEO position to Aldo Kamper

30-Jan-2023 / 21:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange
------------------------------

Alexander Everke hands over ams OSRAM CEO position to Aldo Kamper

Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (30 January 2023) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces that Alexander Everke will step down as CEO of ams OSRAM after seven successful years at the helm of the company. He will be succeeded by Aldo Kamper whom the Supervisory Board of ams OSRAM has today appointed as Chairman of the Management Board and CEO. Aldo Kamper has been CEO of Leoni AG, Nuremberg, a global player in energy and data management solutions for the automotive industry, since 2018. Prior, Aldo Kamper spent over 15 years in different management positions with OSRAM, most recently as general manager of the business unit Opto Semiconductors, which recorded significant growth under his leadership.

Alexander Everke was appointed member of the Management Board of ams AG (now ams-OSRAM AG) in 2015 and became CEO in 2016. Since then he developed the company into a leading provider of optical solutions via organic growth and successful acquisitions. In this period, group revenues grew rapidly from around EUR 500 million to around EUR 5 billion (fiscal year 2021). At the same time, the companys portfolio was significantly expanded by innovative sensor products and leading LED technology.

Alexander Everke emphasized: Two years after operationally completing the acquisition of OSRAM the integration of both businesses into one company has reached an advanced stage. ams OSRAM is strongly positioned for the future as a highly innovative semiconductor player with an attractive portfolio and excellent market position. This is the point in time for me to hand over leadership of the company to a successor and pursue other endeavors. I would like to thank my colleagues in the Management Board and the employees of ams OSRAM who supported me on this successful journey.

Dr. Margarete Haase, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of ams OSRAM, noted: We want to thank Alexander Everke for his tireless commitment and strong leadership over the past years. He has made ams OSRAM a hallmark of innovation, customer orientation, and technological excellence. We wish him all the best for his future.

Aldo Kamper will continue and further develop the strategic focus of the company. His technological competence and management experience form an excellent basis to exploit the opportunities from combining sensing and LED technology. He promoted early stages of the development of microLED technology at OSRAM and will drive the successful industrialization of this technology to benefit customers, shareholders and employees.

Alexander Everke will actively support the transfer of his responsibilities and remain in an advisory role to the company until year-end 2023. Further details of the handover, which is expected to be implemented during spring 2023, are still in discussion.

 

###

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich peoples lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

Our around 22,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 5 billion revenues in 2021 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >Twitter  >LinkedIn  >Facebook  >YouTube

 

30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: ams-OSRAM AG
Tobelbader Straße 30
8141 Premstaetten
Austria
Phone: +43 3136 500-0
E-mail: investor@ams-osram.com
Internet: https://ams-osram.com/
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
WKN: A118Z8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 1547107

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1547107  30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1547107&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ams AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ams AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
27.01.23 ams Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.01.23 ams Market-Perform Bernstein Research
18.01.23 ams Neutral UBS AG
06.01.23 ams Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.12.22 ams Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD 💳, BERKSHIRE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:59 UBS KeyInvest: Überraschendes Signal aus dem hohen Norden
09:39 Marktüberblick: Fresenius Medical Care gesucht
09:34 ☕ This week in markets, central banks 🏦, tech earnings💼, and US dollar💵🎢
09:17 Vontobel: derimail - 25.00% p.a. Autocallable BRC auf Credit Suisse, Idorsia mit 55% Barriere
08:44 DAX – Die Woche der Zinsentscheide
07:58 Schweizer Börse auf Richtungssuche
27.01.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
26.01.23 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Kering SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA
25.01.23 Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'823.44 19.61 I1SSMU
Short 12'062.16 13.87 IQSSMU
Short 12'538.41 8.75 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'379.64 30.01.2023 17:31:43
Long 10'914.29 19.28 MWSSMU
Long 10'678.05 13.87 A2SSMU
Long 10'196.59 8.75 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ams AG 11.35 0.00% ams AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fed erhöht Zinsen langsamer: Endet der Aufwärtstrend des US-Dollars?
"Notenbankenwoche" im Fokus: SMI dreht zum Handelsende ins Plus -- DAX letztlich leicht im Minus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich - Hang Seng deutlich leichter
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS hat bis Kriegsbeginn offenbar Millionenbeträge von russischen Oligarchen verwaltet
Erste Schätzungen: Palantir stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Philips-Aktie springt hoch: Philips will nochmal Tausende Mitarbeiter entlassen - Quartalszahlen übertreffen Erwartungen
ETFs boomen trotz Marktschwäche: Milliardenzuflüsse in Exchange-Traded Products bei BlackRock
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Vormittag
Logitech-Aktie leichter: CEO Bracken Darrell sieht Logitech mit zahlreichen Unsicherheiten konfrontiert
Novartis-Aktie höher: Ex-Novartis-Chef wollte 2013 im Kanton Zug keine Steuern zahlen - EMA gibt Sandoz-Medikament gute Bewertung
Ausblick: UBS mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

"Notenbankenwoche" im Fokus: SMI dreht zum Handelsende ins Plus -- DAX letztlich leicht im Minus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich - Hang Seng deutlich leichter

Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Montagshandel nach zwischenzeitlichen Verlusten letztlich höher. In Frankfurt wurden leichte Abschläge verzeichnet. Der Wall Street-Handel ist von negativen Tendenzen geprägt. Die Börsen in Asien tendierten am Montag uneinheitlich: In Japan und Festlandschina lief der Handel freundlich ab, wohingegen es in Hongkong bergab ging.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.