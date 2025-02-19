EQS-Adhoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board DI Herbert Ortner will leave the Supervisory Board on 15 April 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Ranshofen, February 19, 2025

AMAG Austria Metall AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board DI Herbert Ortner will leave the Supervisory Board on 15 April 2025



At today's meeting of the Nomination Committee of AMAG Austria Metall AG (‘AMAG’), the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, DI Herbert Ortner, announced that for personal reasons he will not be available for a further extension of his Supervisory Board mandate, that his function as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMAG will therefore expire at the end of the 14th Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2025 and that he will leave the Supervisory Board.

Mr. Alessandro Dazza, who was elected to the Supervisory Board of AMAG at the previous year's Annual General Meeting on 11 April 2024, is designated to take over as Chairman in the future.

