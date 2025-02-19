Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
AMAG Aktie [Valor: 12770094 / ISIN: AT00000AMAG3]
19.02.2025 11:21:07

EQS-Adhoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board DI Herbert Ortner will leave the Supervisory Board on 15 April 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Key word(s): Personnel
AMAG Austria Metall AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board DI Herbert Ortner will leave the Supervisory Board on 15 April 2025

19-Feb-2025 / 11:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ranshofen, February 19, 2025

 

AMAG Austria Metall AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board DI Herbert Ortner will leave the Supervisory Board on 15 April 2025
 

At today's meeting of the Nomination Committee of AMAG Austria Metall AG (‘AMAG’), the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, DI Herbert Ortner, announced that for personal reasons he will not be available for a further extension of his Supervisory Board mandate, that his function as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMAG will therefore expire at the end of the 14th Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2025 and that he will leave the Supervisory Board.

Mr. Alessandro Dazza, who was elected to the Supervisory Board of AMAG at the previous year's Annual General Meeting on 11 April 2024, is designated to take over as Chairman in the future.

 

Investor contact

Mag. Christoph M. Gabriel, BSc

Head of Investor Relations and Issuer Compliance

AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausener Straße 61

5282 Ranshofen, Austria

Tel: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821

Email: investorrelations@amag.at

 

Website: www.amag-al4u.com



End of Inside Information

19-Feb-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausener Straße 61
5282 Ranshofen
Austria
Phone: +43 7722 801 0
Fax: +43 7722 809 498
E-mail: investorrelations@amag.at
Internet: www.amag-al4u.com
ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
WKN: A1JFYU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2088313

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2088313  19-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten