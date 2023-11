EQS-Adhoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Appointment of Dr. Helmut Kaufmann as CEO of AMAG Austria Metall AG from January 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Key word(s): Personnel

22-Nov-2023 / 11:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Ranshofen, November 22, 2023



AMAG Austria Metall AG: Appointment of Dr. Helmut Kaufmann as CEO of AMAG Austria Metall AG from January 2024



At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG decided to appoint Dr. Helmut Kaufmann as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) of AMAG Austria Metall AG from January 1, 2024, in addition to his current position as COO. The Management Board contract of Helmut Kaufmann runs until December 31, 2026.

In addition, Claudia Trampitsch was appointed to CFO at today’s Supervisory Board meeting, also with effect from January 1, 2024. Her Management Board contract ends on December 31, 2026.

Notifying person: Christoph M. Gabriel, Head of Issuer Compliance of AMAG Austria Metall AG, on behalf of Herbert Ortner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG

Investor relations contact

Christoph M. Gabriel

Head of Investor Relations and Issuer Compliance

AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausener Strasse 61

5282 Ranshofen, Austria

Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821

Email: investorrelations@amag.at